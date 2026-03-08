SLAG – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 6.3.26

Emerging Brighton outfit Slag drew a full house to Resident record shop on Friday, delivering a punchy and charismatic performance to mark the release of their debut EP titled ‘Losing’ out on Big Scary Monsters.

The Kensington Gardens based store was already heaving by the time Slag took their places at the rear of the store. The local five‑piece comprises Amelie Gibson (vocals, guitar), Freya Eastcott (bass, backing vocals), Dan Phillips (guitar), Seb Cooper (keys, backing vocals) and Luke Martin (drums) and they have certainly been gathering momentum of late, and the shoulder‑to‑shoulder crowd made it clear that word has travelled fast about Slag’s live shows.

The word is truly out about Slag, in fact so much so, that they have been included in this year’s Great Escape new music festival lineup, which runs at multiple venues right across Brighton from 13th to 16th May – Details HERE.

Slag’s sound is a sharp, instinctive, danceable blend of art-punk, noise rock and grunge‑leaning alternative pop, threaded with the kind of DIY spirit that feels very Brighton. Their songs twist with angular guitar lines and rhythmic left‑turns, whilst Amelie’s vocal delivery, half‑shouted, half‑performed, always emotionally charged, anchors the chaos. They mix attitude, humour and vulnerability in equal measure, along with a restless energy.

They opened with ‘Face Off’, Luke’s drums kicking the set into gear as Dan’s guitar locked into a dance‑leaning groove. It was an immediate burst of brightness, ending on a twinkling outro that softened the edges without losing pace. The EP’s title track ‘Losing’ followed with a rockier punch, Freya’s funky bassline driving the song before the band pulled back into a melodic dip and surged forward again. Seb’s haunting keys in the closing instrumental section added an unexpected atmosphere.

‘Still Here’ brought a shimmer of indie‑dance guitars and cymbal shimmer, offering a brief breather before the band snapped back into the jagged, up‑tempo rush of ‘Private Gyno’. Amelie switched effortlessly between tender vocals and shouted ferocity, sometimes from line to line, while the band toyed with tempo shifts and sudden drops.

A quick on‑stage joke about whether they’d actually finished “side one” of the EP drew laughs before they moved into ‘Dislocated’, the night’s most striking change of tone. Amelie stepped forward alone with just a guitar, delivering something soft, powerful and beautifully exposed. When the band rejoined, the song swelled into bursts of noise and quiet, almost prog‑leaning in its later moments. It earned one of the loudest cheers of the night.

The final run of singles felt like a victory lap. ‘Ripped’, introduced as their first ever release, further loosened the room, its gentle opening prompting a wave of movement and dancing between the record racks. The song built and dropped with precision, with Seb adding a lovely shimmer on keys. ‘Heaven’ arrived fast and upbeat. Amelie giggling at the start only emphasised the fun relaxed nature of the whole event. It then launched into clipped verses and soaring choruses. They closed with ‘Legs’, opening on a dramatic flourish before racing into rapid‑fire vocals and a cheeky false finish. Amelie ended the night holding her guitar aloft, belting out a long, triumphant final note. A perfect finish to a very special instore performance.

Slag played with total conviction, delivering a set that felt raw, sharp and fully alive. Their mix of rich vocals, intricate guitar work and unorthodox but memorable melodies marks them out as one of Brighton’s most exciting new bands. On the strength of this instore and the reaction it drew, ‘Losing’ looks set to be another exciting step on a journey to much bigger things.

Slag:

Amelie Gibson – vocals, guitar

Freya Eastcott – bass, backing vocals

Dan Phillips – guitar

Seb Cooper – keys, backing vocals

Luke Martin – drums

Slag setlist:

‘Face Off’

‘Losing’

‘Still Here’

‘Private Gyno’

‘Dislocated’

‘Ripped’

‘Heaven’

‘Legs’

(All songs from 2026 ‘Losing’ EP)

linktr.ee/slag.band