The council has submitted its formal planning application to build a new £65 million King Alfred Leisure Centre on the western end of the current site.

The swimming pool and leisure centre will be built on the site of the current car park and over the old bowling alley, latterly used for laser zone games.

Subject to planning permission – to be decided by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee – work could start by the end of the year and take until late 2028 to complete.

Preparatory work has already started at the site which, the council said, did not require planning permission.

The displacement car park and a site yard would occupy the first of the lawns west of Hove Street while the current King Alfred Leisure Centre would be replaced with hundreds of high-rise flats.

Today (Monday 9 March), the council said: “The final plans for a new sports and leisure facility to be built on the site of the existing and ageing King Alfred Leisure Centre have been revealed.

“Shaped by feedback from earlier community engagement and further technical work, the proposals bring together a complete and deliverable scheme designed to meet the needs of residents and fit within the scope of the project.

“The new facility would provide a modern, accessible and sustainable leisure destination, with spaces for sports, leisure and social and wellbeing activities.

“Designed to make the most of its seafront location, the building would offer sea views from the pools, gym and café, alongside landscaping to better connect the site with the surrounding area.

“The plans include a significantly larger fitness suite, a leisure water area, a family entertainment zone, improved accessibility throughout and an underground car park.

“Residents, businesses and community groups are encouraged to view the planning application and share their comments as part of the formal planning process. All feedback submitted through the planning system will be considered before any decision is made.”

Labour councillor Alan Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sports, recreation and libraries, said: “These final designs reflect the feedback we’ve heard from residents and the progress we’ve made in developing a scheme that is deliverable, sustainable and right for this seafront site.

“With the project team now firmly established and the plans worked through in detail, we have a clear and credible route to delivering a new leisure centre while keeping the existing facility open until the replacement is ready.

“I think this is an exciting development for the city and will bring much needed new facilities for residents.

“The King Alfred has played an important role in the city for many years and I’d encourage anyone with an interest to comment on the planning application.”

The council is working with Alliance Leisure and the firm’s development director Tom Fairey said: “We are delighted that this hugely significant project has now taken another large step towards being delivered for Brighton and Hove.

“We are looking forward to continuing at pace through the final stage of pre-construction and working with our expert partners to deliver this exciting new centre that meets the needs of the community for many years to come.”

To see the proposals and comment, click here and search for BH2026/00490.