The Band Geeks first caught Jon Anderson’s attention when he heard them playing YES song covers and enthused… “The first time I heard the BAND GEEKS I truly freaked out – they sound just like the classic YES of the seventies, the YES that I know and love…”. Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks have since toured the US and have been met with great gusto, and that reputation has preceded them! Following the announcement of their first UK tour just weeks ago, extra shows have been added to meet demand!

Having started the podcast ‘Band Geek with Richie Castellano’ in 2014, the Blue Öyster Cult man played with a revolving group of his friends and special guests, collectively known as The Band Geeks. They started to build an online following and were lauded for their covers of classic rock and pop songs (heavily featuring YES) and to date have generated over 30 million YouTube views.

As a result, in 2023 Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks took to the road for the first time. The natural chemistry between Anderson and the band was palpable giving fans the full YES experience that many may not have expected to see again! They have been touring together ever since and released ‘True’ in 2024 – an album of original material which they described as “a collection of songs that harkens back to Yes’s classic 70’s sounds as well as to their latter-day success with the album 90125”. They have since released the live album ‘Live – Perpetual Change’ (2025).

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Friday 13th March at 10am.

Tickets for announced shows are on sale now from HERE and are selling fast!

Full Tour Dates:

September 2026

Sunday 6 – Brighton Dome *NEW DATE*

Tuesday 8 – Portsmouth Guildhall *NEW DATE*

Thursday 10 – Oxford New Theatre *NEW DATE*

Sunday 13 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall *NEW DATE*

Tuesday 15 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Thursday 17 – Bath Forum

Sunday 20 – London Palladium

Tuesday 22 – Liverpool Philharmonic

Saturday 26 – Manchester Opera House

Monday 28 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

October 2026

Thursday 1 – Gateshead Glasshouse

The Band Geeks are:

Richie Castellano (Blue Öyster Cult) – Bass, Guitar

Chris Clark (Brand X, John Entwistle) – Keyboards

Andy Ascolese (Kasim Sulton’s Utopia, Celebrating Meat Loaf) – Drums

Phil Castellano – Keyboards, Guitar

Matt Beck – Guitar

www.jonanderson.com