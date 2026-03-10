People wanted a better design, more seating and a sports hall without natural light when asked about the plans being drawn up for the new King Alfred Leisure Centre.

Brighton and Hove City Council has now submitted plans for the swimming pool and leisure centre on Hove seafront after taking into account feedback from thousands of people.

In the latest survey in October and November last year on the council’s website, almost 600 people responded. More than 90 per cent said that the project “aligns with resident demand”.

Details of four years of public engagement have been included with the planning application for the new £65 million seafront sports facility.

The council said that thousands had had their say before the plans went in for land next to the current King Alfred site – formerly an underground bowling alley and more recently Laser Zone as well as the surface car park.

The last set of plans that went on show at a public exhibition attended by 300 people in October won broad support.

In response, 592 surveys were completed on the council website and 422 people filled added their own opinions, with a further 95 completing comment cards.

More than three-quarters expressed neutral to very positive views about the outside of the building while 83 per cent rated the inside from neutral to very good.

It was in this final consultation that 90 per cent of commenters agreed that the plans “aligned with resident demand”.

In the open comments, people welcomed the modernisation but called for more murals and greenery.

They also wanted the building to reflect the art deco heritage, with 35 of the comments saying that the design was “bland, boxy and generic”.

There was disappointment with the small size of the proposed water play area, the lack of a lagoon and also the small soft play space.

During the consultation process, sports groups were among the early responders in the first phase in 2022.

Swimmers wanted more spectator seating and two 25-metre pools while badminton clubs wanted no natural light and six courts in the sports hall.

A less mainstream sport, the Brighton Rockers Roller Derby, wanted a bigger sports hall with line markings.

Community groups were included in the 2023 consultation, with more than 50 people taking part in a workshop – and drop-in sessions were held at the centre and venues elsewhere.

In 2024, more than 3,600 people completed an online questionnaire and attended drop-in sessions aimed at shaping the centre’s future.

West Hove Seafront Action Group, the Hangleton and Knoll Project and disabled groups including Dolphin’s Disabled Swimming Club and Sussex Sight Loss Council have also helped shape the plans.

A report setting out a “statement of community involvement” said: “It was considered imperative to hold a public consultation with the local residents of Hove.

“This predominantly comprised those living within a close proximity to the site and those who are current / future users of Brighton and Hove as a whole.

“The process ensured that local residents were informed of the process and provided with an opportunity to have an input into the facility mix and design.”

During construction, a displacement car park and a site yard are expected to occupy the first of the lawns west of Hove Street.

Once completed, the current King Alfred Leisure Centre would then be replaced with hundreds of high-rise flats.

A draft timeline indicated that the new King Alfred could be built by the end of 2028, subject to planning permission.

To view the plans or to comment on them, click here and search for BH2026/00490.