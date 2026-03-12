A judge has jailed a 77-year-old Brighton “therapist” for 11 years for sexually assaulting a female client.

Gerald Peck, of York Villas, Brighton, who called himself a “bioenergetic therapist”, was convicted by a jury of five offences against the woman, whose identity is protected by law.

At Lewes Crown Court this morning (Thursday 12 March), Edward Warren, prosecuting, said that when Peck targeted her, in 2020, “she was particularly vulnerable”.

Mr Warren read a victim personal statement on behalf of the woman. In her statement, she said: “I went to see Gerald at a time when I was very vulnerable, trusting that he was a genuine therapist who would help and support me.

“Instead, he caused profound and lasting damage to my mental and physical health and to every part of my life.

“He tore apart the life I had worked so hard to build. More than five years later, I still experience terrifying flashbacks that feel as though I am back in that room with him.

“Although I physically escaped, part of me still does not feel free or safe. Since what Gerald did to me, I do not feel safe in my own body. I struggle to relax at all.

“I live with depression, hyper-vigilance and anxiety. My sleep is badly affected.

“Gerald told me his so-called treatment would help me form safer and more loving intimate relationships. In reality, I am now terrified of intimacy. I struggle to trust others and to trust myself.

“My physical health has deteriorated significantly. Rather than improving my fibromyalgia, the trauma caused my pain, fatigue and disability to worsen. I now live with a much higher level of physical limitation than before I met him.

“For a long time, I avoided leaving my home, and I still avoid areas near where he lives.

“Gerald manipulated me into secrecy and loyalty, isolating me from others and undermining my ability to trust my own thoughts.

“When I reported him, friends from my spiritual community who were under his influence initially supported him instead of me and my support network fractured.

“I lost close friendships and was left isolated at a time when I most needed support. Because these friendships were rooted in that spiritual community, I also lost my sense of belonging within it.

“I lost faith in the spiritual teachings and practices that had guided and sustained me for decades and I no longer feel able to trust spiritual teachers.

“The process of reporting him, waiting for a charging decision and giving evidence was extremely traumatic. I experienced a panic attack while being cross-examined due to overwhelming flashbacks.

“I have had to pay for ongoing psychotherapy with a legitimate therapist but even this has been limited by the legal process and pre-trial conditions, leaving me unable to fully process what he did to me.

“It has been extremely difficult not being able to speak openly about what happened, even in therapy. I have suffered intense self-recrimination, self-blame, self-disgust and shame.

“I have also been financially impacted. I had to greatly reduce my workload to cope with my symptoms and the stress of the police investigation.

“My (post-traumatic stress) and physical pain continue to limit my ability to work, shop, travel and care for myself as I once could. My income has reduced significantly and my living costs have increased.

“Finally, I have lived these past five years with constant worry that other women are likely still being harmed by him. That knowledge has weighed heavily on me and caused ongoing distress.

“What Gerald did to me has had permanent consequences. It has affected my body, my mind, my relationships, my faith, my career, my trust in myself and my sense of safety in the world.

“The impact of his actions did not end when the abuse stopped. It is severe and enduring and it continues every day of my life.”

Jonathan Ray, defending, said that Peck “was arrested some five years ago and this has been hanging over his head since that time”.

Mr Ray submitted various character references on Peck’s behalf, saying; “Clients have testified to the benefits of his therapy.”

Peck had five children, Mr Ray, said and one son said of his father: “He’s a good man, with a desire to help people, but he’s not perfect.”

Other children said that he “doesn’t recognise boundaries”, “he is a complex man” and “in the main, he’s been a good and loving father.”

One said that Peck separated from their mother in 1991, adding that she didn’t have rose-tinted glasses. Mr Ray said: “She knows what her father is like but she will be standing by him.”

Judge Stephen Mooney told Peck that the victim “had every reason to believe that she could trust you”.

The judge said: “You were effectively banned because in the late 1970s you sexually abused a client.

“You have been a charlatan and a fraud. You are a manipulative, predatory and selfish beyond measure.

“I don’t know why you decided to treat (the victim) with such cruelty but you did.

“You groomed her over a period of months. The level of insensitivity that you demonstrated to her was simply staggering.

“She remains profoundly affected by what you did to her.”

The sexual assaults took place over five months and, the judge said, involved not just a breach of trust but a significant degree of planning.

Judge Mooney jailed Peck for 11 years in total, telling him that he would have to serve at least two thirds of the term before he could be considered for release.

The judge imposed a restraining order to prevent any contact with the victim until further notice – in effect indefinitely – and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

He also ordered Peck to pay compensation totalling £9,730. Most covered the cost of therapy since the sex attacks while £810 was in effect a refund for sessions when Peck carried out the offences.

Sussex Police said: “Gerald Peck, of York Villas, Brighton, who described himself as a body and energy therapist, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for two counts of assault by penetration and three counts of sexual assault of a female.

“He also received a restraining order and was ordered to pay the victim £9,730 in compensation for therapy costs within 10 months.

“The victim, a woman in her forties, reported that Peck, 77, sexually assaulted her multiple times over an extended period during therapy sessions.

“She sought Peck’s services after he advertised himself as a private body and energy therapist. He claimed his treatment would alleviate her depression and physical pain.

“During therapy, Peck told the victim that skin-to-skin contact was necessary and claimed that such contact was part of her treatment for trauma.

“He further stated that penetration and intimate touching would be the only way to relieve her tension as part of the therapy.

“By presenting this as legitimate therapy, Peck used his position of trust to justify behaviour that was inappropriate, abusive and entirely outside any acceptable professional boundaries.

“Peck was arrested, charged and, on Wednesday 4 February 2024, at Lewes Crown Court, Peck was found guilty on all five counts of sexual assault of a female.

“On Thursday (12 March), he was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court to 11 years in prison.”

Detective Constable Jazz Gannon said: “The victim’s courage and determination were central to securing the sentence for serious sexual offences committed by a therapist against his client.

“Her strength has brought accountability and highlighted the critical importance of maintaining clear, ethical boundaries between therapists and those they are entrusted to support.

“We hope her bravery encourages greater awareness, accountability and stronger safeguarding within therapeutic environments.

“Her resilience throughout this process has been essential in revealing the truth and her willingness to speak out has helped raise awareness across services, ensuring similar reports are recognised and addressed more effectively in the future.”

Sussex Police added: “If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, support services are available. You are not alone.

“Report it to the police online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency. We will support you and do everything we can to get you justice.”