HYPERREAL + INFRA VIOLET + PALINDRONES – THE BRUNSWICK, HOVE 14.3.26

With Brighton being a forerunner on the UK music scene, musicians and their bands tend to gravitate to the city, and more often than not, include a date at one of our many quality grassroots and leading music venues that we proudly boast. A result of this is the regular occurrence of a clash of concerts on the same evening, and tonight is one of those. I was originally scheduled to catch Echo & The Bunnymen through the dry ice and minimal lighting at the Brighton Centre, a venue they have not played live at since 1987. I was there on 31st October that year, having caught them a number of times at smaller venues including Brighton Dome, Top Rank Suite (now PRYZM) and Jenkinsons. I last saw them at Brighton Dome two years ago, but when I caught wind of the fact that London based (or is that now Brighton?) Afrofuturistic Synthpop x Black Gospel Choir outfit Hyperreal were playing one of their 4 album launch concerts dates at The Brunswick in Hove, I knew that I just had to attend as I had not seen them live in action, plus their selection of support acts were top drawer. I therefore delegated Bunnymen duties elsewhere and we drove past the Brighton Centre and headed to Holland Road for our evening’s hit of dopamine.

The four lucky venues selected by Hyperreal for their ‘You. Me. Us.’ album launch shows are Notting Hill Arts Club, where they played two nights ago, tonight at The Brunswick, the Sunflower Lounge in Birmingham on this coming Thursday 19th March (tickets HERE), and Cluny 2 in Newcastle on Friday 27th March (tickets HERE). You might as well call this new album a greatest hits release, as 8 of the 10 tunes have already been released as singles. Therefore it’s a pretty solid release, crammed with uplifting 80s-inspired emotionally charged electronic synth melodies littered with black gospel choir references. Hyperreal was born from the heart of a certain singer, songwriter and bassist going under the guise of Dre 9:23. I strongly suspect that his family knows him by another name, but for this review he’s ‘Dre 9:23’.

The Hyperreal modus operandi is in essence to totally inspire people, especially those that might be considered at the fringes of society and those that have fallen victim to others. Hyperreal is all inclusive, and not in existence to judge a single soul, but to bring people together irrespective of age, race, creed or gender. Hyperreal are torchbearers for those endeavouring to be unique, which is certainly reflective of the “characters” in attendance this evening, who are a melting pot of differing folk getting through life in their own ways. Hyperreal fly the flag for the alienated, the lonely, the shy, the bullied, the depressed, and those who celebrate being unique and true to themselves.

There’s certainly nothing drab about the Hyperreal sounds and image, for instance Dre 9:23 reminds me of another bassist, one Bootsy Collins, as well as George Clinton, Prince, and Maurice White (Earth Wind & Fire). His flamboyant late 1970’s disco image is a rainbow of colours that anyone from the LGBTQIA+ community would immediately pick up on. Hyperreal are as bright and colourful as the video and sleeve for the 1991 Shamen single of the same name!

Dre 9:23 collected a troupe of quality musicians who do not detract from him being the centre of attention this evening, but like a jigsaw, all the pieces fit together perfectly. The musicians are Czech-born Klára Böhm (drums, vocals), Jack Martyn-Hillier (guitar, vocals), and Norwegian Magnus Holm Sørensen (keys), and they are joined by a quartet of choir singers, these being Malaysian Tommy Ng, Myles, Georgia-Amarah Lawrence and Ruhika Rao. We are in their company for 59 minutes, from 10:02pm to 11:01pm.

The Brunswick is packed and there’s a video screen behind the band which adds to the enjoyment. As there are 8 of them in total, the two boy-two girl choir in their red gowns are relegated to the side of the stage (our left) due to space constrictions. Next to them is Magnus who is in control of a Yamaha MX61 synth, a Roland AX-Edge 49-Key Keytar Synthesizer, as well as another keyboard. To his left and centre stage is Dre 9:23 on lead vocals, 5-string bass, solo drum and the Roland AX-Edge 49-Key Keytar Synthesizer. To his left is Jack on Greco guitar and vocals, and finally on the far right (stage left) is Klára on drums, vocals and presets.

Their selection of intro tape is ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ which is from the classic ‘Mary Poppins’ 1964 musical and sung by “Cor blimey guv’nor” Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews. And no it’s not the longest word in the English Dictionary at 34 letters, that honour befalls to a lung disease Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis which has 45 letters. Moving on……

Dre 9:23 tickles the top note of his bass guitar along with some keyboard action from Magnus which leads the way into an upliftingly bouncy alternate metronomic drum and cymbal moves from Klára, whilst Dre 9:23 delivers his trademark autotuned styled vocal delivery. This song in question is the 2024 ‘In My Suburban Town’ single, which flags up in my brain the joyous vibes of Brighton’s very own The Go! Team mixed with A-ha meets M83. It’s a great way to get the audience going!

There’s a countdown with the drumsticks and they are away with the slightly less intense ‘This Is The Day’ single from last year. The retro-synths scream out at us and Jack shows us his guitar prowess, whilst the choir blends in perfectly. There’s another count in from Klára and the band take it away with the rockier ‘Searching In The Dark’ single from last year, which surprisingly doesn’t appear on the new debut ‘You. Me. Us.’ album. It’s a sad omission as it gets you on board with its wonderful blend of gospel, synth and rock. There’s some crowd participation of “Oh yeah’s” by way of an extended version and a reminder from Dre 9:23 that tomorrow is Mother’s Day.

‘I Wanna Run (Away From Here)’ 2025 single was up next with its keys intro and melodic vocal delivery which was heading into Take That territory. I haven’t a clue why, but part way through this track, The Psychedelic Furs ‘Heaven’ came to mind. After this, Magnus dons the keytar for the first time and they launch into their latest single, ‘You’re My Automatic Lover’, which has nothing to do with Dee D. Jackson or The Vibrators ‘Automatic Lover’ tunes. This is clearly a popular offering with those present, and the enjoyment is added to as Dre 9:23 also plays a drum, and Magnus lets loose on the keytar and as he does Trans-X ‘Living On Video’ comes to mind.

It was surprise time next, as Tommy Ng, Myles, Georgia Amarah Lawrence and Ruhika Rao wandered throughout the crowd handing out Hyperreal lollipops. Once back to their places, Dre 9:23 took care of the keytar by laying it flat like a proper keyboard as opposed to wearing it like a guitar, which would have been impossible as he was still using his bass guitar. It was time for the debut Hyperreal ‘Nightbus’ single from back in 2023 which, although electronic, reminds me of Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’. The party continues with another 2025 single in the form of ‘Mr.MacGyver’, who we learn is actually the guy who is manning their merch stall. This tune is clearly an anthem for Hyperreal on account of the handclaps from the crowd. There’s some full-on funky guitar and bass licks in action here that would please fans of Chic and the vocal delivery on this reminded me of mid to late 60’s Beatles. The keys scream at us and the choir are at their most evangelical here. It’s a pleasure to witness the musicians playing with broad smiles on their faces, especially drummer Klára and guitarist Jack as well as the choir. There’s then an extension to the tune as we learn the repeated chorus lyrics: “Thank you for the love we have; Thank you for the joy we have; Thank you for the hope we have; Thank you; Thank you”.

Dre 9:23 then thanked the support bands for playing and us punters for attending. We had the Mother’s Day reminder earlier and now it was time to sign off with 2024 single ‘Father’s Day’, for which Dre 9:23 again utilized the keytar. This is a slower paced number like M83 and is just as uplifting as their other tunes. Klára shines through here via her drumming. It’s been a fab set and the crowd won’t let the musicians go, and after a quick conflab they opt to again perform ‘Mr.MacGyver’ with its funky guitar and cymbals combination.

It was the correct decision to come here this evening instead of going elsewhere. It’s been an enjoyable first encounter, in fact so much so that my regular gigging buddy who’s into goth and industrial sounds informed me that the Hyperreal set was the best of the year so far! He headed off to the merch stall to lighten his wallet by grabbing a copy of ‘You. Me. Us.’ Find Hyperreal tunes HERE.

Hyperreal:

Dre 9:23 – lead vocals, bass, keys, drum

Klára Böhm – drums, vocals, presets

Jack Martyn-Hillier – guitar, vocals

Magnus Holm Sørensen – keys

Tommy Ng – choir vocals

Myles – choir vocals

Georgia Amarah Lawrence – choir vocals

Ruhika Rao – choir vocals

Hyperreal setlist:

(intro tape) ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ (by Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews from 1964 ‘Mary Poppins’ film)

‘In My Suburban Town’ (from 2026 ‘You. Me. Us.’ album + a 2024 single)

‘This Is The Day’ (from 2026 ‘You. Me. Us.’ album + a 2025 single)

‘Searching In The Dark’ (a 2025 single)

‘I Wanna Run (Away From Here)’ (from 2026 ‘You. Me. Us.’ album + a 2025 single)

‘You’re My Automatic Lover’ (from 2026 ‘You. Me. Us.’ album + a 2026 single)

‘Nightbus’ (from 2026 ‘You. Me. Us.’ album + a 2023 single)

‘Mr.MacGyver’ (from 2026 ‘You. Me. Us.’ album + a 2025 single)

‘Father’s Day’ (from 2026 ‘You. Me. Us.’ album + a 2024 single)

(encore)

‘Mr.MacGyver’ (from 2026 ‘You. Me. Us.’ album + a 2025 single)

linktr.ee/hyperrealofficial

Support this evening came from Palindrones and Infra Violet, both of whom I last caught in action at The Pipeline on 12th July last year (Reviews HERE).

First up were Palindrones who are an emotionally immersive, captivating, dark electronic duo from South London, comprising Karen Bell (vocals, synth, hardwood percussion rhythm sticks) and Jamie Zahra-Hall (synth, percussion, electronics, vocals). They got things together during lockdown back in 2020 as a way of staying connected whilst living on opposite sides of London. Their name, Palindrones, speaks to the duality at the heart of their artistry—where symmetry, reflection, and contradiction fuel both their music and their creative process. They take listeners on a shimmering and cathartic sonic journey with dreamy Industrial Synthpop, infused with pounding rhythms, haunting, evocative vocals and esoteric ambiance.

This evening we are in their company for an all-too-short 28 minute set, which ran from 8:25pm to 8:53pm. We are rewarded with 7 self-penned compositions, beginning with ‘Abraxas’ from their ‘Chapter Two: The Slender Blade’ album from last year. This has a fast electronic almost drum and bass beat, which Karen’s vocals delivered at a slower pace, which works very well and reminds me of lost German dance outfit Dune. She’s looking resplendent with her pink hair and matching dress, but it’s her eyes that hold my attention as she offloads her lyrics. It’s a solid choice for an opener and already some of the punters are on board. Jamie does his best to encourage more movement from us lot as well. ‘Kryne Lamiya’ also from ‘Chapter Two: The Slender Blade’ is selection two and this is an industrial Europop banger with shared vocal deliveries. They segue straight into the yet-to-be-released ‘The Blood Moon’ which benefits from a quicker dance beat.

Selection four is ‘Animus’ from ‘Chapter Two: The Slender Blade’ which has a seriously banging beat and reminds me of a more clubby version of New Order’s ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’. Wasting no time, they segue straight into ‘Azathoth’ from ‘Chapter Two: The Slender Blade’ with its live drumming, and more intense vocals. Their penultimate offering is ‘The Brightling Star’ from last year’s ‘Abraxas’ / ‘The Brightling Star’ single. This has a spoken word robot intro and then the hi-hat beat starts, along with skippy keys and ethereal vocals. Then bang! The aural onslaught beings, followed by “The two become the many, the many become the one” repeated lyrics which add to the enjoyment of this earworm corker! The trance backing then kicks in as if Ferry Corsten has just arrived on stage and is playing ‘Out Of The Blue’ under his System F guise. This is the song of the whole night for me! The duo segue into ‘Resonance Factor’ from ‘Chapter Two: The Slender Blade’ which is another trance banger.

Here is an act that sits equally well in an industrial club in Berlin, a goth club in Leipzig, on a beach in Ibiza or a pub in Hove. It’s been an absolute pleasure to catch Palindrones in action again! A brilliant band!

Check out Palindrones recorded material HERE.

Palindrones:

Karen Bell – vocals, synth, hardwood percussion rhythm sticks

Jamie Zahra-Hall – synth, percussion, electronics, vocals

Palindrones setlist:

‘Abraxas’ (from 2025 ‘Chapter Two: The Slender Blade’ album)

‘Kryne Lamiya’ (from 2025 ‘Chapter Two: The Slender Blade’ album)

‘The Blood Moon’ (unreleased)

‘Animus’ (from 2025 ‘Chapter Two: The Slender Blade’ album)

‘Azathoth’ (from 2025 ‘Chapter Two: The Slender Blade’ album)

‘The Brightling Star’ (from 2025 ‘Abraxas’ / ‘The Brightling Star’ single)

‘Resonance Factor’ (from 2025 ‘Chapter Two: The Slender Blade’ album)

palindrones.co.uk

Next up were Brighton based indie-pop Infra Violet who formed back in 2020 and have now expanded from the duo of Bethany Munroe (vocals, PRS Santana guitar) and Toby Campen (Ibanez Talman bass, Akai MPK mini keys, laptop) to include live drummer Leo Trapano, and a welcome addition he is too as he brings further depth to their sound, as he masters his way around his impressive looking Roland Electronic V-Drums. Late in 2021 Infra Violet dropped their debut long player titled ‘Dream Tether’ which was met with positive acclaim.

This evening we are in their company for 33 minutes, from 9:10pm to 9:43pm. In this time we are rewarded with 8 one word titled compositions, commencing with a trio of cuts from their album, with the first being ‘Run’ which immediately lets the gathered punters know exactly how accomplished musicians they are. Bethany’s vocals are astoundingly impressive and it’s beyond me why she isn’t on stage supporting the likes of Taylor Swift. She could easily shine through, but is waiting to be discovered by the wider world.

The chart friendly tunes continue with ‘Mess’ and the bouncy more immediate ‘Grow’. For these Bethany interestingly plucks her PRS Santana guitar halfway up the fretboard which holds the crowd’s attention. Bethany then informs the crowd that the next song (‘Drives’) is “dedicated to the love of her life”, and there are some “ahhhh’s” from the crowd. She then adds that they “can’t be here tonight….as he’s a cat”! Cue chuckles! This is another poppy number for which Bethany seriously belts out the lyrics. She then says that the next tune (‘Alchemist’) is about walking home with your friends after a night out. It’s a melodic mainstream number with some top bass guitar note action. 2023 ‘Masochist’ single comes next and we are informed that this is about “having a cat”.

It’s a big day in the world of Infra Violet as they are now going to play a brand new song live in front of an audience for the very first time. It’s called ‘Revenge’ and is about moving on when you have been wronged. This was delivered with such aplomb that it’s inconceivable that it hasn’t been played before. At its conclusion, the lady behind me gasped “Wow”, and “wow” indeed. A song with true emotion. They leave us with their brand new single which dropped yesterday. This is called ‘Enough’ and it’s another notable rockin’ slice of a powerful pop ballad.

Find Infra Violet songs on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Infra Violet:

Bethany Munroe – vocals, guitar

Toby Campen – bass, synths, laptop

Leo Trapano – electronic drums

Infra Violet setlist:

‘Run’ (from 2021 ‘Dream Tether’ album)

‘Mess’ (from 2021 ‘Dream Tether’ album)

‘Grow’ (from 2021 ‘Dream Tether’ album)

‘Drives’ (a 2025 single)

‘Alchemist’ (a 2024 single)

‘Masochist’ (a 2023 single)

‘Revenge’ (unreleased)

‘Enough’ (a 2026 single)

linktr.ee/infravioletuk