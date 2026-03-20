A new branch of H&M has now opened in Churchill Square, featuring its home selection for the first time.

The Swedish fashion retailer has closed its two former stores in the shopping centre to relocate to the former Topshop unit. Its Western Road store remains open.

H&M’s UK managing director Karen O’Rourke said the store, which first opened in Brighton in 1982, was suited to Brighton because it shared the same values of diversity and equality.

Brighton was the fifth store H&M opened in the UK – the first being at Brent Cross 50 years ago this month.

Homewares are a relatively recent addition to the brand’s range. There are now 32 stores across the UK selling the range, three of which are standalone.

Brighton is only the second store on the south coast to stock it – after Exeter.

Ms O’Rourke said: “We are incredibly proud to unveil our new Brighton store, which reflects both our continued investment in the city and our wider commitment to the strength and future of the British high street.

“Bringing our refreshed store concept together with the arrival of H&M HOME is an exciting moment, offering customers a considered, modern and inspiring space to explore.

“As we enter our 50th year in the UK, we remain focused on creating destinations that champion fashion, innovation and service, ensuring our stores continue to play a vital role in the communities they serve.”

As well as a homeware section, the store sells womenswear, menswear, children’s clothing and has a dedicated sportswear section.

As well as traditional and self-checkout tills, staff members can take payment anywhere on the shop floor.

The changing rooms have been designed with solid doors rather than curtains for improved privacy.

The homeware’s section is towards the back of the store, with its own entrance from the inside of the shopping centre.