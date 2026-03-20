THE ORIELLES – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 18.3.26

The Orielles’ return to Brighton came in the form of something far more intimate than their usual stage show: an instore at Resident to mark the release of their fourth album ‘Only You Left’ on Heavenly Recordings. The Manchester trio of Esmé Hand‑Halford (bass, vocals), Henry Carlyle Wade (guitar, vocals) and Sidonie Hand‑Halford (drums) are touring record shops with a special “Wood Versions” set, reimagining the new album in stripped‑back form. It proved a perfect fit for the close quarters of Resident, and a revealing look at the band’s craft.

‘Only You Left’ consolidates the bold experimentation of 2022’s ‘Tableau’ with a return to the more song‑led clarity of their early work. Half recorded in industrial Hamburg and half on the Greek island of Hydra, the album carries both tightly wound grooves and sun‑softened drift. Those contrasts translated beautifully into these acoustic‑leaning reinterpretations.

The evening opened with ‘To Undo The World Itself’, Henry on acoustic guitar and Sidonie at a small keyboard, easing the room into the set’s gentler palette. Esmé’s soft, breath‑warm vocal never needed to rise above the arrangement; the balance was so carefully held that the song seemed to bloom rather than build. Henry explained that the band had rebuilt the songs specifically for these instores “so people who’ve seen us before can see what else we can do,” he joked. The reworking immediately felt purposeful rather than novelty.

‘Tears Are’ followed with Sidonie’s crisp drumming pulling the tempo forward, her switches between kit and maracas seamless throughout the night. The contrast between the urgency of the rhythm and the airiness of Esmé’s delivery was less distinct than in a full live show, yet in this format it created a kind of suspended tension that suited the room.

A highlight came as ‘You’re Eating Part Of Yourself’ dissolved into ‘The Woodland Has Returned’. Henry moved to electric guitar while Sidonie’s synth added a shimmer that thickened the sound without overwhelming it. The trio leaned into a more experimental, layered feel here, building a subtle soundscape that still held the intimacy of the evening. It faded out on a lovely dual harmony between Esmé and Henry, a reminder of how instinctively the band’s voices lock together.

‘Whenever (I May Not Feel So Close)’ brought a playful rhythmic lilt more in keeping with their earlier material. Esmé’s vocals were at their sweetest dropping to a near‑whisper at points, and Henry’s guitar took on a softer tone. After its quiet close, the band teased their return to Brighton for The Great Escape: “If you want to hear us louder and faster.”

The lead single ‘Three Halves’ arrived with a more vigorous edge, its instrumental intro carrying an experimental looseness before Henry’s guitar pushed harder than anywhere else in the set. Even so, the “Wood Version” held onto the evening’s closeness. The band admitted they’d had fun reworking it and imagining what the song might have been without its usual pace. That sense of fun and pushing songs ran through the whole performance.

They closed with ‘Wasp’, the most up‑tempo moment of the night. Its funkier rhythm was a smart choice for a finale, giving Esmé space to be more exploratory on bass, looping and shaping textures with her pedalboard. The track’s moody fade‑out felt like a gentle curtain on a set that had been carefully adapted rather than simply stripped back.

What made this instore special was how naturally ‘Only You Left’ translated into wood‑toned intimacy. The reimagined arrangements didn’t just work; they revealed new sides of the songs. For a band known for shifting shape from album to album, this was another reminder of how adaptable and quietly inventive The Orielles are.

Their return to Brighton in May for The Great Escape now feels even more enticing. Not just louder and faster, but a chance to hear how these songs expand back into full scale.

You can order ‘Only You Left’ from Resident HERE.

The Orielles:

Esmé Dee Hand-Halford – lead vocals, bass

Henry Carlyle Wade – guitar, vocals

Sidonie B Hand-Halford – drums, percussion, keyboards

The Orielles setlist:

‘To Undo The World Itself’

‘Tears Are’

‘You’re Eating Part Of Yourself’

‘The Woodland Has Returned’

‘Whenever (I May Not Feel So Close)’

‘Three Halves’

‘Wasp’

(All songs from 2026 ‘Only You Left’ album)

linktr.ee/theorielles