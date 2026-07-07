A restaurant which lost its licence after a drugs raid is set to become a dental surgery.

E39 in Western Road was shut down in June last year, with four employees were charged with various drugs offences.

One, Fitzroy Morris, pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine, while the other three, Klevis Doda, Mahamoud Zayad and Eris Deraj were found not guilty by a jury in November.

Brighton and Hove City Council revoked the venue’s licence – and now Eastbloom Ltd is asking for planning permission to change the listed building’s layout and install a new shopfront so it can become a dental surgery.

Eastbloom Ltd’s two directors are Dr Rishi Joshi and Dr Nicola Tran. It is owned by Dr Tran, who set the company up in December 2024.

The application, written by planning consultant Cath Prenton, said: “Externally these alterations include new entranceway tiling and gate to the front elevation, and the removal of the existing retractable awning.

“A separate application for display of an advert has been submitted for the new signage and window decals.

“Internally the alterations include new studwork to form consulting and waiting room

space and staff accommodation.”

The plans show five surgery rooms, as well as imaging rooms, storage, toilets, waiting rooms and a staff room. Outside, a new curved security gate is set to be installed.

Last July, Fitzroy Morris, 61, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between Tuesday 1 April and Tuesday 3 June.

Morris, of Holcombe House, High Street, Brighton, also admitted having criminal property after he was arrested with £1,310 in cash. The money was said to be linked to drug dealing. In December, he was jailed for two years and nine months, the cash was forfeited and the drugs destroyed.

In November, Doda, 31, of Hereford Court, The Drive, Hove, was acquitted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine following a trial at Brighton Crown Court.

Zayad, 33, of no fixed address, was acquitted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine having criminal property, namely £1,015 in cash.

Deraj, 41, of Old Shoreham Road, Hove, was acquitted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and with having criminal property, namely £990 in cash.