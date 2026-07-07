A Brighton RNLI volunteer has completed an extraordinary challenge to visit every one of the RNLI’s 238 lifeboat stations across the UK and Ireland, raising more than £5,100 for the lifesaving charity.

Allan Thornhill, who volunteers as Brighton RNLI’s Administration Officer and Treasurer, and his wife Helen completed their two-year journey at Poole Lifeboat Station after travelling more than 16,600 miles by road, air, rail and sea.

The couple launched the challenge during the RNLI’s 200th anniversary celebrations in 2024 after being inspired by the BBC series Saving Lives at Sea. Their aim was to experience more of the UK’s coastline while raising vital funds to support the charity’s lifesaving work.

Brighton Lifeboat Station was just the second stop on their journey. Inspired by the crews they met and the work of RNLI volunteers around the coast, Allan later applied to become Brighton RNLI’s Administration Officer. He has since also taken on the role of Treasurer.

Together, Allan and Helen have raised more than £5,100 through their JustGiving page, with all donations going directly to the RNLI. Every pound raised helps fund the charity’s volunteer crews, lifeboats, training and lifesaving equipment, with the RNLI relying on public donations to continue saving lives at sea.

Allan said: ‘For the past two years Helen and I have visited some of the most remote and picturesque locations in the UK and Ireland as well as city centre lifeboat stations.

‘We have been overwhelmed by the welcome we have received and the support we have received along the way. It truly has been an incredible experience and we are delighted to have raised vital funds for our lifesaving heroes.’

The challenge saw the couple drive more than 16,600 miles, take 11 flights, 26 ferry crossings and two train journeys, while staying in 51 hotels and B&Bs.

Looking back on the journey, Allan said some of his favourite memories included the warm welcome they received at Hunstanton Lifeboat Station, the spectacular scenery of western Scotland and the hospitality shown by RNLI volunteers across Ireland.

He added: ‘We have a huge sense of achievement and pride. We have been overwhelmed with the support we have had both at stations and on social media. We have experienced every emotion imaginable and have been humbled by the bravery of the crews hearing their inspiring stories.’

Charlie Dannreuther, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Brighton RNLI, said: ‘We’re incredibly proud to have Allan as part of our volunteer team. His commitment to visiting every RNLI lifeboat station while raising such a fantastic amount for the charity is a remarkable achievement and demonstrates the passion and dedication so many of our volunteers and supporters have for the RNLI.

‘On behalf of everyone at Brighton RNLI, I’d like to congratulate Allan and Helen on completing this incredible challenge and thank everyone who has supported them along the way. Every donation helps us continue saving lives at sea.’

Although the challenge has come to an end, Allan and Helen plan to continue visiting lifeboat stations around the coast. Fittingly, Brighton Lifeboat Station was just the second stop on their journey, with the challenge ultimately leading Allan to become one of the station’s volunteers.

To find out more about Allan and Helen’s journey, click here.

To support their fundraising, click here.