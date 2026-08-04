Anyone strolling through Pavilion Gardens tomorrow and Thursday will be able to help take part in a live art installation featuring a bicycle and a sewing machine.

Performance textile artist Harriet Riddell is asking visitors to get on her bike to power her sewing machine as she embroiders a portrait of the Royal Pavilion.

Harriet, known creatively as InStitchYou, originally created her pedal-powered rig while working in the green craft fields at Glastonbury.

If cyclists pedal too fast or too slow, the sewing machine responds instantly, creating an interactive, energetic atmosphere where local residents, tourists, and passers-by become active co-creators of the final artwork.

Harriet has spent over a decade travelling globally to capture landscapes, market scenes, weddings, and iconic heritage sites, including Winchester Cathedral and street markets across India.

When people jump on the bike, they don’t just generate the electricity needed to power Harriet’s sewing machine – they also become part of the creative process, chatting with the artist as she stitches the scene unfolding around them.

She said: “I’ve spent years setting up my machine in all sorts of places, and the magic always happens through the conversations.

“Every person who hops on the bike brings energy to the artwork in more ways than one, helping power my sewing machine while sharing stories and observations that become part of the experience.

“The Royal Pavilion is one of the most stunning and distinctive buildings in the UK, and I can’t wait to see the Brighton community bring it to life on canvas through pedal power.”

Hedley Swain, CEO of Brighton & Hove Museums said: “The Royal Pavilion Garden has always been a vibrant space for creative encounters, and hosting Harriet’s unique live-stitching project is a wonderful way to bring people together.

“It offers our visitors and local community a fun, active, and memorable way to connect with our heritage while playing a direct hand in creating a remarkable piece of art.”

Harriet will be in the gardens on both 5 and 6 August from approximately 10am to 4pm. There is no charge to watch or participate, but all participants should be aware that the event will be filmed for Harriet’s social media channels.