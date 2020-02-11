Nurses held in quarantine after suspected coronavirus case at mental health crisis unit

Two nurses are being held in quarantine at a mental health crisis assessment unit after treating a patient with suspected coronavirus.

The nurses were on yesterday’s night shift at the Haven, a unit on the Mill View hospital site, but were not allowed to leave and the early shift have been sent to other wards.

Brighton and Hove News understands staff will be updated tomorrow morning.

A source told us: “The night staff were not allowed to leave and the early shift sent to other wards.

“The woman concerned was assessed in a Mill View assessment room which has now been closed but it is nowhere near the wards so if it is confirmed there will not be a serious risk to the patients.”

It’s believed the patient had recently returned from Hong Kong.