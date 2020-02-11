Nurses in quarantine after suspected coronavirus case at mental health crisis unit

Two nurses are in quarantine at a mental health crisis assessment unit after treating a patient with suspected coronavirus.

The nurses were on yesterday’s night shift at the Haven, a unit on the Mill View hospital site.

But this morning they were reported to have not been allowed to leave and the early shift was sent to other wards.

Brighton and Hove News understands that staff will be updated tomorrow morning (Wednesday 12 February).

A source told us: “The night staff were not allowed to leave and the early shift sent to other wards.

“The woman concerned was assessed in a Mill View assessment room which has now been closed but it is nowhere near the wards so if it is confirmed there will not be a serious risk to the patients.”

It’s believed the patient had recently returned from Hong Kong.

The Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Mill View and the assessment unit, said: “We can’t comment on rumour or speculation about individuals who may have displayed any of the symptoms of coronavirus.

“We are following Public Health England guidance – like the rest of the NHS – to ensure a timely, proportionate response to any issues which arise.”