A man was injured in a fight in a Hove restaurant when a customer tried to leave without paying his bill.

Sussex Police issued an appeal to the public for help identifying the suspect who was filmed by a security camera.

The force said today (Wednesday 11 December): “Do you recognise this man?

“Police are appealing for his identity after a man was injured in the Giggling Squid restaurant, in Church Road, Hove, on Sunday 17 November at around 10.10pm.

“It was reported that an altercation took place inside the premises after a person attempted to leave without payment.

“Officers would like to speak with the man in the photo in connection with police inquiries and ask that if you can identify him or have any information, you contact police.

“Reports can be made via our online reporting form or by calling 101, quoting reference 1134 of 17/11.”