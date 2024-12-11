A driver has pleaded guilty to injuring a woman and perverting the course of justice and has been told that he will stay in prison until he is sentenced.

Fharharde Uddin was behind the wheel when he hit Shani Challis, who was on foot in Whitehawk Crescent, Brighton, at about 6am on Saturday 19 August last year, causing her life-threatening injuries.

Sussex Police said: “He was seen trying to bundle the pedestrian, a woman known to him, into the rear passenger seat.

“She later required surgery from the injuries she had sustained.”

At a hearing at Hove Crown Court before Judge Jeremy Gold on Friday (6 December), Uddin admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

At an earlier hearing, at Lewes Crown Court in September last year, Ryan Richter, prosecuting, said that Shani Challis, who was 24 when she was hit by Uddin’s car, had recovered consciousness.

The Major Crime Team was investigating the case but, at that stage, officers had managed to speak to her but been unable to interview her.

Mr Richter told Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, that Uddin had tried writing to her from Lewes Prison but his efforts were intercepted by her family.

Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott said: “Uddin had been due to stand trial this week but, because of our investigation and the evidence presented in court, he has admitted the charges.

“This was an incident related to domestic abuse and we encourage anyone who is impacted by domestic abuse to report it to us. You are not alone. Help is available.

“We were determined to ensure a successful prosecution in this case and the defendant now awaits sentencing.”

Uddin, 27, unemployed, of no fixed address and formerly of Lanterns Way, London, has been remanded in custody until Friday 14 February when he is due to be sentenced.

The maximum sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving is five years while perverting the course of justice carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.