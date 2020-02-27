Resurfacing of Valley Gardens begins next week



Diversions will be in place throughout Valley Gardens from next week as work begins to resurface and repair the roads.

The work will take place from 6.30pm to 6am each night, starting on resurfacing the west side and then laying a new road surface and markings from St Peter’s Church to the Pavilion.

The roads being worked on will be:

Marlborough Place

Gloucester Place

St George’s Place

York Place

St Peter’s Place

Waterloo Place

Richmond Place

Grand Parade

A council spokesperson said: “Efforts will be made to complete the noisiest part of the resurfacing as early in the evening as possible, however we apologise for any disruption this may cause to residents.”

During these works, diversions will be in place around each area under construction, but it will not be possible for any vehicles to enter the working area from adjoining side roads or driveways.

Any vehicles left parked on street within the working area will be removed from site.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times but will be diverted around the works area.