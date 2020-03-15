brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

‘Clang!’ Demonstrations drop new single

Posted On 15 Mar 2020 at 3:40 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Jess from Demonstrations live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 13.03.20 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

DEMONSTRATIONS + TOYZ + MONAKIS + NAGASAKI DOG – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 13.03.20

We headed off into Brighton this evening to grab a listen to local promoters Stoked And Broke’s first ever concert upstairs at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road, Brighton. On the bill tonight were four acts, they were Demonstrations, Toyz, Monakis and Nagasaki Dog.

We nearly always endeavour to get to venues in time in order to see all of the acts on the bill and this evening was no exception. We swung open the doors to find the upstairs room a little quiet, as many punters were still downstairs in the bar area or simply hadn’t yet arrived. Maybe the Coronavirus had kept a few souls away? Time would tell.

Nagasaki Dog live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 13.03.20 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

By the time the first act took to the stage at 8:07pm the room was heading towards half full. First up was Nagasaki Dog which is the solo project from the former Bad Girls frontman. You can check out the Bad Girls material on Soundcloud.

Nagasaki Dog took to the stage with his electric guitar and just got on with it, singing his heart out with his eyes mainly closed. The longer his set went on, the more in confidence he grew. It’s fair to say that he gave it his all, something which was picked up by the punters and their cheers and applause was dutifully delivered. One or two times during his set, he did vocally sound like Richard Hawley, whom I have a soft spot for. Towards the end of his 28 minute set, he made good use of the delay pedals. At 8:35pm he was done.

Monakis live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 13.03.20 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge!)

With a mere 12 minute gap and we were off again with the second act of the night, who were Monakis (pronounced ‘moaner-kiss’). This Brighton based trio consists of James Porter (bass/vox), Aaron Butler (guitar/vox) and Joe Mctaggart (drums) and they performed eight self penned corkers during their 31 minute set.

They opened with their debut single release Animosity and from the very word go, they treated us lucky punters to a blend of IDLES meets traditional punk rock. James’ vocals were delivered with ear-splitting ferocity and he certainly knows how to throw a pose or two. As per usual his top was not necessary during the performance. Unusually, the top string of his bass came out and so he was momentarily down to just three chords. A fact that he didn’t shy away from, and wrapped the errant string around his back until the number had ended. Jess from headliners Demonstrations came to the rescue and lent James her dark sunburst Jazz bass, which had a different, dare I say more meaty sound.

Aaron occasionally shares vocal duties in this exciting new prospect, with tonight possibly being only their seventh gig, and Joe’s drumming tonight was really quite outstanding, as he was knocking five bells out of it. Already they have mastered their instruments and have bounds of confidence, especially James.

They were joined on stage during their final number ‘Driptease’ by one of their mates, who took over vocals duty. Monakis are for fans of IDLES, Fontaines D.C, THUMPER, DITZ, BlackWaters and Wife Swap USA.

Monakis setlist:
‘Animosity’
‘Hot Mess’
‘Usual Suspects’
‘Fake News’
‘Waste’
‘Leather’
‘Charly’
‘Driptease’

Find out more HERE.

Toyz live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 13.03.20 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Just sixteen minutes later (at 9:34pm) and it was now time for the Brighton based sextet known as Toyz to work their way through their handful of songs during their 29 minute set. This all male combo have gravitated to Brighton from far and wide including Zürich, Bergisch Gladbach near Cologne, Hartlepool, Maidstone, Portsmouth and Battle.

Toyz personnel are Callum Lynn (vocals/guitar), David Kenter (guitar), Olly Parkes (guitar), Rob Whale (keys), Malte Henning (drums) and Alex Cook (bass), and they were back performing at The Hope & Ruin again having supported Comforts on 23rd January.

Toyz were the only band on the bill this evening that I hadn’t seen play live before and I’m not currently aware of any other Brighton based acts that sound similar to these guys. They sound like a band out of time and sync with everyone else, but as we know music works in cycles, and so they might as well be ahead of the game instead. They have a truly nostalgic vibe going down and Callum’s vocals often wander into latter John Lennon after the Beatles territory.

Their sound is currently a clash of styles and you are not quite sure what you are going to be delivered next, but they reminded me of The Eagles at times and I also picked up on the ‘Young Americans’ David Bowie nod too. Rob was at one stage almost mimicking The Doors ‘Riders On The Storm’ on his Korg and other keyboard. But I tell you what lad, that blue crate for the Korg has to go, not a good look!

Toyz songs are in depth pieces and a million miles away from three minute pop songs, I would even use the word ‘prog rock’, to pigeonhole them if needed to be. At three minutes past ten, they were done.

TOYZ setlist:
‘Forever For You’
‘Versions Of You’
‘Space Girl’
‘Young Loves Dream’
‘Sherry’

Demonstrations live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 13.03.20 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Fifteen minutes later at 10:18pm it was time for Demonstrations to grace the stage on their new single launch event. ‘Clang!’ is the title of this and it’s now available on all streaming platforms
iTunesApple Music / Bandcamp / Soundcloud / Spotify

Demonstrations are a guitar led trio with an 80’s indie vibe. They are Brighton and London based and consists of Luke (vocals/guitar), Jess (bass) and Callum (drums/programming).

Luke certainly has the presence of a frontman and during the beginning of their set, I was endeavouring to ascertain who he sounded like. I eventually concluded that it was a chap called Dick Witts who along with Andy Wilson and Paul Mahoney were called The Passage. They recorded the wonderfully catchy ‘XOYO’ single that came out in January 1982 on the legendary Cherry Red label, and it’s the vocals on ‘XOYO’ that Luke sounds like.

The Demonstrations look is slightly evolving at the moment and Luke has now got a guyliner Lauren Mayberry eye makeup look going on and Jess’s EBM/Goth look has this evening been slightly toned down, but she still affords that modern bass girl look.

Although difficult to pinpoint, the Demonstrations sound was a decent blend of a modern take on indie post punk coupled with a slight noise rock element. I could certainly hear the bass sounds, which were heading towards giving Jah Wobble a run for his money, and there were elements of Joy Division and Iggy Pop. Although my colleague Richie made the observation in his review of another performance by the band, stating “It reminds me of the glory days of XTC”.

This evening the band worked their way through a ten song set, that obviously included the new single, which was unleashed mid set.

Demonstrations setlist:
‘Intro’
‘Extradite’
‘Carbine’
‘Caught In A Dream’
‘Resurrection’
‘Clock Out’
‘Clang!’
‘Sand Dollar’
‘King Craig’
‘Isabella’

www.facebook.com/Demonstrationsband

Concert flyer

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
March 2020
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Resident Members fly free at BA i360 this Friday

Posted On22 Jan 2020

Emergency advice from Brighton and Hove health chiefs

Posted On24 Dec 2019

Health and care services to work more closely together

Posted On02 Nov 2019

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com