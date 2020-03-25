Boy, 16, faces court after fight in Peacehaven

A 16-year-old boy faces court accused of being involved in a fight in Peacehaven on a night when local police officers called in back up from Brighton and Eastbourne.

They were drafted in after anti-social behaviour around the Meridian Centre in Peacehaven was reported to have escalated in a residential street in the town.

Sussex Police issued a dispersal order under section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 to try to prevent any further problems.

Officers have the power to arrest anyone who does not obey a section 35 order.

The force said: “A teenager has been arrested for public order offences after police responded to reports of anti-social behaviour in Peacehaven.

“On Saturday evening (21 March) officers received numerous reports of a group of youths causing a disturbance around the Meridian Centre.

“Officers providing a high-visibility presence in the area engaged with the group and encouraged them to move on away from the shopping complex.

“Mobile patrols continued in the area and a short while later officers became aware the group had reformed and were walking around residential streets.

“Several additional units from the local area, as well as from Brighton and Eastbourne, were deployed to the area in response to reports of the youths fighting.

“A ‘section 35’ dispersal order was put in place for 24 hours to stop the group of youths causing a disturbance in any other area of Peacehaven.

“A 16-year-old boy from the town was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and has since been referred to the Youth Offending Service.”

Prevention Sergeant Amy Mason said: “Anti-social behaviour can be so distressing for members of the public and residents in the area, and it will not be tolerated by the force.

“We will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in areas where anti-social behaviour is known to occur and disperse groups of people identified as being involved in any criminal acts.”