Firefighters called to arson blaze at Brighton flat

Firefighters were called to a block of flats in Brighton after an arson attack last night (Thursday 16 April).

But the blaze was out when crews from Preston Circus reached the flats in Kingswood Street.

Officers from Sussex Police were also called to the scene.

Today the force said: “At about 10.15pm on Thursday 16 April, police received a report of a fire at a flat in Kingswood Street, Brighton.

“The small fire – which was out by the time officers arrived at the scene five minutes later – was contained to the front door of a property, causing minimal damage.

“The flat was unoccupied when officers arrived.

“However, police have since engaged with the residents to ensure their welfare.

“The incident is being investigated as arson and police are urging anyone with any information to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1566 of 16/04.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”