More public toilets open in Brighton and Hove as lockdown rules relaxed

Posted On 11 May 2020 at 1:08 pm
The easing of the coronavirus lockdown rules has prompted Brighton and Hove City Council to reopen more than half a dozen public toilets.

But a senior councillor urged people to take their own tissues and hand cleaner as some people have been stealing the toilet rolls and soap in council-owned toilets.

Coronavirus in Brighton and Hove - useful online resources

Councillor Anne Pissaridou said: “My advice is to try to take some of your own to make sure you’re not caught out.”

The council said: “The council has reopened an extra seven public toilets today.

“The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a partial loosening of the covid-19 lockdown last night.

“There are now 12 of the council’s 37 loos open throughout the city that people can use when out walking or exercising.

“Most are in busy footfall areas, are accessible and have baby changing facilities.

“We are also working with our contactor Healthmatic on plans to reopen the remaining 25 sites in the near future.”

The 12 toilets now open are

• The Colonnade, Brighton

• The Level, Brighton

• Lower Prom, West Street, Brighton

• Royal Pavilion Gardens, Brighton

• Preston Park Chalet, Brighton

• Stanmer Park

• The King Alfred, Hove

• St Ann’s Well Gardens, Hove

• Western Esplanade, Hove

• Station Road, Portslade

• Park Road, Rottingdean

• Ovingdean Undercliff

The council said: “Staff will attend the toilets throughout the day to clean and stock up on toilet rolls and soap.

“However, these items are sometimes being stolen and we suggest people carry their own toiletries with them if they intent visiting the loos.”

Councillor Anne Pissaridou

Councillor Pissaridou, who chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “With lockdown being eased, it’s great we can reopen more of our public toilets.

“The 12 now open have been chosen as they are some of the most used and best amenities, including accessibility for all and baby changing facilities.

“Staff will be on hand every day to clean the toilets and replenish toilet rolls and soaps.

“But these are strange times and a lot of these items are going missing, so my advice is to try to take some of your own to make sure you’re not caught out.”

The council hopes to announce the reopening of more publics soon.

