First pictures of how new seafront cycle lane could look released
An artist’s impression of how a new temporary seafront cycle lane could look have been released.
Councillors are being asked tomorrow to approve the two way segregated lane from the Aquarium roundabout in Brighton to Medina Villas in Hove.
Motorised traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction to make way for the lane, and the existing cycle path on the footpath will be removed to make more space for pedestrians.
The cycle lane will be separated from traffic by an island planted with either wildflowers or trees. Some parking will also be removed.
Another temporary two-way cycle lane is proposed in Preston Road, taking a lane of traffic from Argyle Road to just north of Dyke Road Drive.
The existing narrow cycle lane there, which is littered with trees and lamposts, will be taken off the pavement.
The details are included in the council’s interim Covid-19 response local cycling andwalking infrastructure plan, which is going before Brighton and Hove City Council’s environment, transport and sustainability committee tomorrow afternoon.
The report, written by transport consultants Mott MacDonald, says: “Local authorities have been given a strong instruction from the Department for Transport (DfT) to implement ambitious schemes which provide a significant reallocation of road space to pedestrians and cyclists.
“These measures are required in order to provide space for active travel in response to Covid-19. This is an issue for all transport authorities in the country to address, for example in creating space for people to socially distance.
“However, the high levels of bus use in Brighton and Hove and government advice to avoid using public transport means the need for alternative modes of travel is particularly important as businesses reopen.”
It adds: “The Interim LCWIP reviews all temporary measures currently under consideration by the council. It also identifies other locations where the need for temporary walking and cycling measures should be considered in accordance with government guidance.
“The types of infrastructure that would be possible on each of the routes identified has then been reviewed. The design suggestions provided are high-level and would be subject to design development and road safety assessment were they to be taken further.
“Similarly, costings have not been prepared at this stage and this, together with available funding, will be a factor in determining how many measures can be taken forward.”
The report says the council is also exploring the possibility of more cycle lanes in other parts of the city, including Lewes Road, Marine Parade and other sections of the Old Shoreham Road.
Other recommendations in the report include restricting traffic into the Old Town arond the clock, closing Queens Road to southbound motorised traffic and closing Gardner Street and Sydney Street on weekdays as well as weekends.
Pedestrian crossings will now stop traffic as soon as the button is pressed.
Closing St James;s Street to motorised traffic is not recommended to be progressed because it would have limited impact.
However, more work is being done on the possibility of closing streets around schools at drop off and pick up times, known as the School Streets scheme.
6 Comments
These cycle lanes don’t look very temporary to me their are a bit like the ones in the drive and old Shoreham road between Shirley drive and the upper drive .
The cost of removing them would be greater than putting in so they end up making permanent.
It would make more common sense to put them on the lower promenade from the west hove boundary to the Brighton pier and then on the wide pavement pass volts railway to black rock and keep the road two lanes wide in each direction.
The picture isn’t accurate. Two lanes of traffic there usually are quite slow. If this is reduced to one lane then will be polluting slow-moving traffic most of the time
Yes, the current system doesn’t work well. And this proposal will increase safe pedestrian space along the seafront. However, it will also increase pollution – even if lots of people give up their cars and cycle. This is more of a through road, so that option won’t be open to many.
This is a short-term (hopefully) covid vs climate change issue. If we do this here, we will need more trees etc to offset the increased pollution. If we do this in, say, 10 years many cars will then be electric and much less pollution. So my vote is to wait and get more pedestrian and cycle space without the pollution increase
This would be the best thing for Brighton. Promoting cycling is so important. I feel we live in a society that puts cars before cycling and it really is the wrong way round. I know people who drive just 2 to 3 miles because they feel nervous with the current situation with cycle paths and roads. I also know experienced confident cyclists who are anxious about cycling home on such a precarious cycle path along the sea front. It definitely needs improvement- Cycling and pedestrians do not mix.
The picture is just like those pictures of Valley Gardens, with almost no traffic. The truth is, it will be rammed, which won’t make it somewhere I would want to walk or cycle (and I’m a regular walker and cyclist around Brighton). It’s great that cars and buses are becoming less polluting, with things like solar recharging for Big Lemon buses for example. And power-assisted bikes are making cycling easier for more people in hilly Brighton. I’m still not sure this cycle lane is the right idea in the right place at the right time. Cyclists and pedestrians should both be on the prom all the way along, with priority for pedestrians, and enforcement if necessary. This looks like it’s going to make a bad situation worse.
Has the ambulance service been consulted? The A259 is used by patient transport ambulances & 999 ones too I bet.
This proposal chokes off use by all the emergency services needing to escape traffic elsewhere – a worry!
this money should be used for nhs, affordable housing and to remove statues