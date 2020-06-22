First pictures of how new seafront cycle lane could look released



An artist’s impression of how a new temporary seafront cycle lane could look have been released.

Councillors are being asked tomorrow to approve the two way segregated lane from the Aquarium roundabout in Brighton to Medina Villas in Hove.

Motorised traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction to make way for the lane, and the existing cycle path on the footpath will be removed to make more space for pedestrians.

The cycle lane will be separated from traffic by an island planted with either wildflowers or trees. Some parking will also be removed.

Another temporary two-way cycle lane is proposed in Preston Road, taking a lane of traffic from Argyle Road to just north of Dyke Road Drive.

The existing narrow cycle lane there, which is littered with trees and lamposts, will be taken off the pavement.

The details are included in the council’s interim Covid-19 response local cycling andwalking infrastructure plan, which is going before Brighton and Hove City Council’s environment, transport and sustainability committee tomorrow afternoon.

The report, written by transport consultants Mott MacDonald, says: “Local authorities have been given a strong instruction from the Department for Transport (DfT) to implement ambitious schemes which provide a significant reallocation of road space to pedestrians and cyclists.

“These measures are required in order to provide space for active travel in response to Covid-19. This is an issue for all transport authorities in the country to address, for example in creating space for people to socially distance.

“However, the high levels of bus use in Brighton and Hove and government advice to avoid using public transport means the need for alternative modes of travel is particularly important as businesses reopen.”

It adds: “The Interim LCWIP reviews all temporary measures currently under consideration by the council. It also identifies other locations where the need for temporary walking and cycling measures should be considered in accordance with government guidance.

“The types of infrastructure that would be possible on each of the routes identified has then been reviewed. The design suggestions provided are high-level and would be subject to design development and road safety assessment were they to be taken further.

“Similarly, costings have not been prepared at this stage and this, together with available funding, will be a factor in determining how many measures can be taken forward.”

The report says the council is also exploring the possibility of more cycle lanes in other parts of the city, including Lewes Road, Marine Parade and other sections of the Old Shoreham Road.

Other recommendations in the report include restricting traffic into the Old Town arond the clock, closing Queens Road to southbound motorised traffic and closing Gardner Street and Sydney Street on weekdays as well as weekends.

Pedestrian crossings will now stop traffic as soon as the button is pressed.

Closing St James;s Street to motorised traffic is not recommended to be progressed because it would have limited impact.

However, more work is being done on the possibility of closing streets around schools at drop off and pick up times, known as the School Streets scheme.