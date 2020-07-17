Former Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion star Alex Dawson passes away

Former Brighton and Hove Albion forward Alex Dawson has passed away at the age of 80.

Dawson played for Manchester United before and in the immediate aftermath of the Munich air disaster.

He scored a hat-trick in the 1958 FA Cup semi-final replay and played in the FA Cup final that year.

Fellow “Busby Babe” Freddie Goodwin played right-half for United in both matches and was the Albion manager for most of Dawson’s spell at the Goldstone.

Dawson still remains the youngest and the most recent scorer of a semi-final hat-trick in the cup.

He joined Albion from Bury at the age of 28 and was a firm favourite with the Goldstone crowd in Hove.

The Scottish striker scored an impressive 26 goals in 57 appearances during three years with the Albion.

Many fans have taken to social media with tributes to a well-respected and much-loved former Seagull.