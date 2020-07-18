England cricketer fined for trip home to Hove

England cricketer Jofra Archer has been fined and given a written warning for returning home to Hove between test matches.

The 25-year-old fast bowler made the stop in breach of the sport’s coronavirus “bio-secure protocols”.

He was reported to have said that he came back to Brighton and Hove to see his dog which he shares with his Sussex team-mate Chris Jordan.

But it was also claimed that he stopped off to see his girlfriend Druanna Butler which friends were reported to have denied.

Archer had been in Southampton for the first test which the West Indies won by four wickets.

He was due to travel to Manchester for the second test, which started on Thursday (16 July), with only pre-designated stops to keep players in a “bio-secure bubble”.

The size of the fine has not been disclosed but Archer was left out of the side for the match.

“Following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday evening (17 July), England cricketer Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols on Monday 13 July when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove.

“Archer was withdrawn from England’s second test squad against West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford and is commencing five days of isolation at the venue.

“He will undergo two covid-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

“He is due to rejoin the rest of the squad on Tuesday 21 July.

“The hearing was chaired by Ashley Giles, managing director, England Men’s Cricket, and included Archer’s agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers’ Association.”

Rain washed out the third day of the five-day test today, with England having declared on 469-9 and the West Indies, on 32-1, trailing by 437 runs.