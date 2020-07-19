brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Conservatives’ three-part Madeira Drive upgrade plan to drive Brighton and Hove’s covid-19 recovery

Posted On 19 Jul 2020 at 10:44 am
Our Conservative team on Brighton and Hove City Council has long been strong campaigners for the restoration of the historic Madeira Drive arches.

Today we propose a three-part plan to make a Madeira Drive upgrade project the city’s flagship post-covid recovery project.

It would drive economic growth, boost tourism and rebuild city pride as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Our positive plan for Madeira Drive and the City has three parts.

The Spearhead

A one-lane, one-way Madeira Drive – Implement the Conservative compromise proposal, put forwarded by Conservative Transport Spokesperson Lee Wares and backed by the traders, to reopen Madeira Drive’s north side as a one-way road while converting the south side into a cycle lane.

Invest £11 million in restoring the arches – Get restoration under way by immediately starting on the £11 million budget measure for the arches that was brokered by the Conservative lead for finance Joe Miller at the February budget council meeting.

Support for the Save the Arches petition – Boost the funds available for an upgrade by considering residents’ Save the Arches petition, which calls for parking revenue collected in Madeira Drive to be used for an upgrade of Madeira Drive.

Since being closed to traffic during the lockdown, Madeira Drive has become the epicentre of a fierce debate in Brighton and Hove, with two rival petitions due to be debated at a full council meeting next week.

The Conservatives’ compromise proposal for a one-lane road would have something for everyone, put our city first and unite residents behind a common project.

Combined with major investment and parking reform, we could make an upgrade the symbol of this city’s recovery from the covid-19 pandemic, something that we could all be proud of.

Labour is caught in indecision about the future of Madeira Drive, under pressure from its Labour campaign group that wants it to remain closed.

The Conservative proposal to revitalise Madeira Drive would unite the city, boost our economy, tourism industry and jobs, restore our city’s heritage and give us all something to be proud of.

Councillor Steve Bell is the leader of the Conservative group on Brighton and Hove City Council.

See also:

