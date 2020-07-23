Hove burglary suspect bailed by court

A man charged with burgling a flat in Hove has appeared in court in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged with committing a burglary, theft from motor vehicles and fraud in the Hove area.

“Ashley Gartell, 26, of no fixed address, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (22 July) charged with burglary at a flat in Wilbury Avenue, Hove on (Sunday) 7 June.”

He was also charged with two counts of fraud – using a stolen bank card on Sunday 7 June and Sunday 21 June.

And he was charged with two counts of theft from a vehicle – stealing a wallet from a car in Tongdean Road and cash from another vehicle in Hill Brow, Hove, on Sunday 21 June.

Sussex Police added: “Gartell was released on conditional bail by the court to next appear at Lewes Crown Court on (Wednesday) 19 August.”