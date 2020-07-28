Police ask for help finding missing girl, 15, who could be in Brighton

Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who they say could be in Brighton.

And yesterday (Monday 27 July) Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding the teenager.

The force said: “Sussex Police are searching for missing teenager Nyala James.

“At around 4pm on Sunday (26 July) Nyala, 15, boarded a train at Dorking railway station, which was destined for Newhaven.

“She is 5ft 8in, with dyed black shoulder-length straight hair and nose, tongue and ear piercings.

“She was last seen wearing a blue coat with a fur hood, white Nike Air Max 98 trainers and carrying a shoulder bag.

“Nyala has links to Brighton, Newhaven, Dorking and Leatherhead.

“If you see Nyala or have information on where she could be, please report this online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1033 of 27/07.”