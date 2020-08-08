Film Pride returns – with covid-friendly format thanks to Latest coverage

Film Pride, Brighton and Hove Pride’s official LGBTQ+ film festival, is under way with a different format because of the coronavirus crisis.

The festival, which started last year, was due to be hosted at the Latest Music Bar in late July but social distancing put paid to the organisers’ plans.

Instead the programme has gone digital with the Film Pride Online Festival running from Monday 17 August to Monday 31 August.

And Latest TV is showing a selection of the films for this year’s festival, starting last Monday (3 August). The run ends on Sunday 16 August.

Film Pride festival programmer and organiser Deborah Espect said: “Like a lot of festivals this year, we’ve had to switch to an online viewing library.

“But the great news is that it means the festival will be accessible all over the world, and free of charge, via a secure webpage.

“We have a fantastic and diverse selection of LGBTQ+ short films, documentaries, animations, features and music videos.

“And with almost 60 films on offer – even a section especially for kids and rainbow families – there will be something for everyone.”

To find out more and to check out the full programme, go to www.filmpride.org.