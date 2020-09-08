Man winched to safety after dinghy stranded at Roedean



A man was winched to safety after his dinghy was washed ashore yesterday afternoon.

Three men had gone out for a fishing trip in the boat when it was stranded at Roedean at about 2.30pm.



Newhaven Coastguard was called out, and sent its Shoreham team and a rescue helicopter.

Two were rescued by swimmers from the Shoreham team and the rescue helicopter winched the third to safety.

Newhaven Coastguard said: “These gentlemen launched their boat from Brighton beach for a days fishing. They got caught by tide and wind, a genuine incident but after risk assessment this was the best way of rescue.”