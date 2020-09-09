Brighton mums deliver postnatal recovery course

Three self-employed mums from Brighton and Hove have joined forces to create “a complete postnatal recovery programme to support new mums during lockdown”.

They believe that the online course, named “The 360 Mama” because of its holistic approach towards postnatal recovery, is the first of its kind.

They said that it offers “a unique combination of nutrition, self-massage and physiotherapy” – and it goes live today (Wednesday 9 September).

Hannah West, Chloe Manlay and Emma Bradley came up with the idea and wanted to put their 25 years’ collective professional experience to good use.

They are experts in their individual fields – as a soft tissue and scar massage therapist, a registered nutritionist and yoga teacher and a women’s health physiotherapist and pilates instructor respectively.

They met through their shared passion for women’s health and have four young children between them as well as personal experience with various types of birth.

Emma Bradley said: “A recent study found that the postnatal period is an underserved aspect of maternity care which will come as no shock to most.

“Let’s face it, after the six-week check, you’re pretty much on your own.

“So many women are struggling with their postnatal recoveries and simply don’t know where to turn.”

The trio had been talking about creating an “ultimate postnatal recovery programme” for some time, seeing the need for a truly accessible, one-stop destination, for expert advice and support.

When the coronavirus lockdown started, they said that it felt like their duty to deliver the 360 Mama.

They knew it was a much-needed resource in its own right, but especially for new mums, struggling without the usual “mum and baby” groups and face-to-face medical appointments to rely on.

Ms Bradley said: “If you are even lucky enough to have a six-week GP check, it isn’t the all-clear to return to previous exercise and certainly doesn’t mean everything is ’back to normal‘.

“There is so much more to full postnatal recovery – and that’s where we can help.

“We know how easy it is to focus all your time and energy on your new baby and forget about your own needs.

“Unfortunately, this can lead to long-term consequences for your mind and body. It’s something we see in our clinics all too often.

“Too many mothers struggle with long-term issues related to poor postpartum recovery and ongoing pain or fatigue, believing they are simply part and parcel of birthing their baby.

“But it doesn’t have to be like this. With the right support and expert knowledge, it is possible to make a quick and complete recovery from birth.

“We want to encourage women to prioritise self-care and help them to feel healthier and stronger than ever before, ready to take on everything motherhood has to offer.”

There are two variations of the programme, for vaginal and C-section births, and these can be started at any time – during pregnancy, straight after giving birth and up to about six months afterwards.

They are intended to cover everything needed for new mums to heal after childbirth, from the inside out. This includes movement, pelvic floor health, breathwork, self-massage and nutrition.

Ms Bradley said: “This programme is the only one of its kind, that truly takes a holistic view on postpartum recovery.

“It’s not just focusing on the pelvic floor and core – although yes we talk about this a lot – but gives you the information to create your own self-care toolkit that will not only speed up your recovery time but will support your health and wellbeing for years to come.”

Immunologist Jenna Macciochi, from Brighton, is a mother of five-year-old twins. Dr Macciochi was one of the first to test the new programme and said: “The 360 Mama programme is fantastic. I haven’t seen anything this comprehensive before and it’s so needed.

“During pregnancy we take such good care of ourselves but when the baby comes our wellbeing sadly seems to move to the bottom of the list as we get to grips with mum-life. This programme offers an accessible way to get your body and nutrition back on track.

“I love the small commitment to time. The bite-size videos make it something mums can realistically incorporate into their already hectic daily routines.

“If you’re a new or soon-to-be mama, I’d highly recommend checking it out.”

The online programme costs £99, reduced to £49 for the first month, and is available 24/7, with a mixture of written and video tutorials so that participants can learn at their own pace from the comfort of their own home.

The 360 Mama course went live on Teachable today (Wednesday 9 September) and can be accessed via www.the360mama.com.