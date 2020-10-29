Win an £800k dream home – and help Brighton children’s charity
A stunning £800,000 apartment in Hove is being raffled in the hope of raising a six-figure sum for a Brighton children’s charity.
The owner of the newly refurbished three-bedroom flat, which overlooks Palmeira Square and has sea views, hopes to raise £100,000 for Rockinghorse.
Tickets cost just £2, with 10 per cent of the price of each ticket going to the children’s charity. Click here to buy a ticket.
And the prize includes not just the flat – but stamp duty and legal conveyancing costs. And the council tax and service charges for the first 12 months are also included.
The apartment’s owner, Fiona Koderisch, said that Rockinghorse, which supports the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, had lost more than £50,000 because key fundraising events had been cancelled or postponed since the coronavirus pandemic started.
Rockinghorse provides vital support to the Royal Alex as well as the Trevor Mann Baby Unit, in Brighton, the Special Care Baby Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital, in Haywards Heath, and many other services for sick children across Sussex.
Fiona decided on the unusual way to sell her home after being given the idea by a friend.
She said: “I have been so lucky living here. It’s such a special place – the size, the views, the fabulous vintage lift. I will miss the fantastic views from the bedroom and the window seat most.
“It’s amazing, whatever the weather, especially sunsets – and just watching the world go by.
“I am so happy that I have this amazing opportunity to donate to Rockinghorse when they need help most.
“It’s such an amazing charity, while giving everyone who takes part the chance to win this fabulous apartment and enjoy it like I have. Good luck!”
A minimum of 550,000 tickets need to be sold to guarantee the property prize – but Rockinghorse will receive 10 per cent of the profits from all tickets sold whether the reserve is reached or not.
If too few tickets are sold, the winner will receive a cash prize worth 80 per cent of the ticket sale proceeds, after marketing costs.
Rockinghorse events fundraising manager Stella Buckingham said that she was overwhelmed by the offer of support.
She said: “It’s fair to say that the last few months have been challenging for Rockinghorse.
“All our events had to be cancelled and this has had a real impact on our ability to fundraise.
“However, sick, and premature babies and children across the county still need our support as much as ever.
“Which is why we are so thankful to Fiona for choosing us as the charity beneficiary for her raffle.
“Every pound raised will be going towards projects and equipment that can change the lives of the children and families we support.”