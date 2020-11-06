Premier League Match Day 8 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Maty Ryan and Neal Maupay are both recalled to the starting side to face Burnley this evening (Friday 6 November).

And Danny Welbeck makes his full Albion debut in the 5.30pm kick-off at the Amex.

Davy Propper and Alireza Jahanbakhsh both also return to the match-day squad.

Albion have a history of feisty encounters with Burnley, with the double sending off in 2012 still fresh in the memory – and the Beram Kayal and Joey Barton encounter four years later.