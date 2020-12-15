Missing Brighton man found safe and well
A missing man from Brighton has been found safe and well, Sussex Police said.
The pensioner, a dementia sufferer from Saltdean, was reported missing yesterday afternoon (Monday 14 December).
He was found shortly after the police published an appeal for help finding him.
The force said: “Sussex Police officers located missing 72-year-old John Boxhall safe and well in Brighton on Monday evening (14 December).”
Earlier police said: “Sussex Police are concerned for a missing 72-year-old with severe dementia from Saltdean.
“John Boxhall was last seen at his house around 4.15pm on Monday (14 December).”
