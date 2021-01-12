Surrey driver caught speeding in Brighton slapped with fine

A man from Surrey was slapped with a fine for breaching covid regulations after he was caught speeding in Brighton without a valid excuse for being there.

The driver told police he was rushing to deal with an alarm which was going off at his business in Brighton.

But when pressed for more details, he couldn’t tell officers where it was based.

The fine was one of 45 fixed penalty notices given out by Sussex Police across the county since the new lockdown started last week.

Superintendent Julia Pope said: “We know this is an extremely difficult time for everyone, however the actions we take and the decisions we make now can help save lives.

“This pandemic has been ongoing for almost a year now, and so we are all familiar with what we should be doing to play our part in stopping the spread of the virus.

“We know the overwhelming majority of people in Sussex are doing the right thing by staying home, wearing masks and social distancing, but unfortunately a small minority of people continue to ignore the rules.

“The restrictions are in place for a reason – any unnecessary contact had with someone is a potential link to a vulnerable person. Everyone has a responsibility to make the right decisions.

“It is disappointing that our officers have to take this enforcement action again this weekend against those who are still blatantly breaching the rules as if they do not apply to them.

“It’s so important, now as much as ever, that we pull together and do what we need to do to protect our NHS and our communities from the virus.”