Police offer £500 for help finding wanted Hove man

A £500 reward has been offered by Sussex Police as officers step up their efforts to find and arrest a Hove man who missed a court date.

Magistrates issue an arrest warrant, not backed for bail, for Zak Marsden, 31, of Roman Road, Hove.

Marsden was due in court last month to face a charge of assaulting a woman in Queen’s Park Road, Brighton, in September.

Sussex Police said: “Police searching for Zak Marsden have renewed their appeal for any information that will help us locate him.

“The 31-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in court on (Wednesday) 2 December, charged with assault.

“Marsden is white, 5ft 6in, of large build, with blue eyes, a shaved head and a tattoo on his neck.

“He has links to the Brighton and Hastings areas.

“Police are now offering a £500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

“If you have information which you think could help police find Marsden, please call 101 quoting 0650 of 08/09.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately.”