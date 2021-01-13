Police offer £500 for help finding wanted Hove man
A £500 reward has been offered by Sussex Police as officers step up their efforts to find and arrest a Hove man who missed a court date.
Magistrates issue an arrest warrant, not backed for bail, for Zak Marsden, 31, of Roman Road, Hove.
Marsden was due in court last month to face a charge of assaulting a woman in Queen’s Park Road, Brighton, in September.
Sussex Police said: “Police searching for Zak Marsden have renewed their appeal for any information that will help us locate him.
“The 31-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in court on (Wednesday) 2 December, charged with assault.
“Marsden is white, 5ft 6in, of large build, with blue eyes, a shaved head and a tattoo on his neck.
“He has links to the Brighton and Hastings areas.
“Police are now offering a £500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
“If you have information which you think could help police find Marsden, please call 101 quoting 0650 of 08/09.
“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately.”
