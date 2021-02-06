Half time with Hodges – Burnley 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion’s impressive run of form continues as they lead Burnley at the interval.

The lead came from a superb headed goal from captain Lewis Dunk, planting a Pascal Gross corner home.

Aaron Connolly forced Burnley keeper Nick Pope into a good save soon after.

But the stand-out Albion player has been goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, saving brilliantly from a close-range James Tarkowski effort then just before half time from Joey Gudmansson.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.