Flock of sheep take a trip to Queen’s Park



A flock of sheep from Tenantry Down somehow managed to get into the quiet garden at Queen’s Park this morning, to the delight of parkgoers.

With lockdown easing, the clocks going forward and the start of a mini-heatwave, spring was already firmly in the air – but the flock made the morning even more magical.

It’s thought the sheep may have made their own way down the hill after a gate was left open, and there were sheep droppings on Queen’s Park Rise, outside St Luke’s Primary School.

However others speculated that they may have been moved there as a prank, saying there had been a similar incident a couple of weeks ago.

The flock is owned and managed by Brighton and Hove City Council, and their shepherds soon arrived with a sheepdog to round them up.

One inside the double decker trailer, a small crowd which had gathered to watch the flock applauded.

Un-ewe-sual events in my local park this morning.. a flock of sheep has made its way into town overnight.. pic.twitter.com/Lfdm9t50I6 — Jonny Anstead 🏘🚶‍♂️🚲🌳 (@JonnyAnstead) March 29, 2021

The city council has been approached for comment, and this story will be updated once more details about how the sheep came to be in the park.