The Hollies heading to Brighton on 60th anniversary tour

Posted On 08 Apr 2021 at 7:38 pm
The Hollies announce Brighton concert

One of the most iconic bands in British music, The Hollies, have moved their UK tour, originally scheduled for Autumn 2021, to next year in order to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

“‘We felt like this is something no other band gets to do, celebrate six decades together, 60 years of this band and these songs means so much to us and so many others,” says Tony Hicks, the band’s original guitar player.

“We’re incredibly excited performing for everyone on what will be some of the most special shows in the history of The Hollies,” adds the Hollies’ drummer of six decades, Bobby Elliott.

All previously purchased tickets are still valid for the new dates.

Famed for their soaring, distinctive melodies and brilliantly crafted songs, the 60th anniversary tour will see The Hollies performing their best known hits including ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’, ‘The Air That I Breathe’, ‘Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)’, ‘Bus Stop’, ‘Carrie-Anne’ and ‘Sorry Suzanne’.

The extensive tour will begin in Birmingham on 22nd May 2022, and The Hollies will be appearing at the Brighton Centre on 28th May. There will be two shows at the legendary London Palladium, before finishing at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on 21st June.

The Hollies

The line-up includes powerhouse drummer Bobby Elliott, and singer, songwriter, and lead guitarist Tony Hicks, both of whom are original members of the band. They are joined by lead singer Peter Howarth, as well as bass player Ray Stiles, Keyboardist Ian Parker, and Steve Lauri on Rhythm Guitar.

Celebrated as one of the most influential bands from the 1960s British Invasion era alongside the likes of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, the Hollies have had over 20 world-wide hits, including number one singles in both the US and UK. They have spent an astonishing 263 weeks in the UK top 40 official singles chart, and have been performing continuously since their formation in 1962.

Their cultivated musicianship, coupled with the Hollies’ extensive back catalogue of memorable rock ‘n’ roll tunes, has ensured the longevity of one of the greatest groups to emerge from the early 1960’s British Rock Revolution.

In 1995, they were bestowed the coveted Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution To British Music, and in 2010 were inducted into the American Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame for their ‘impact on the evolution, development and perpetuation of Rock and Roll’.

Tickets available from ticketmaster.com or venue box offices. VIP packages also available including meet and greet with the band, photo opportunity, a signed photo and VIP laminate.

2022 Tour Dates:
22nd May Birmingham Symphony Hall
23rd May York Barbican
24th May Sheffield City Hall
26th May Derby Arena
27th May Stoke Regent Theatre
28th May Brighton Centre
30th May Ipswich Regent Theatre
31st May Southend Cliffs Pavilion

2nd June Cardiff St David’s Hall
3rd June London Palladium
4th June London Palladium
5th June Reading Hexagon
7th June Bournemouth BIC
8th June Bath Forum
9th June Guildford G Live
11th June Cambridge Corn Exchange
12th June Llandudno Cymru Theatre
14th June Manchester Lowry
15th June Leicester De Montfort Hall
17th June Scarborough Spa
18th June Newcastle City Hall
19th June Aberdeen Music Hall
21st June Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

For further information, visit TheHolliesOfficial.com

2022 tour flyer

 

