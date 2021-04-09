Five candidates stand in Sussex police and crime commissioner election

Five candidates are standing in the Sussex police and crime commissioner election next month.

Katy Bourne, who won the first election to be Sussex PCC in 2012 and was re-elected five years ago, is the Conservative candidate.

She faces a challenge from Paul Richards (Labour), Jamie Bennett (Liberal Democrat), Kahina Bouhassane (Green) and independent Roy Williams.

Election day is Thursday 6 May, having been postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nominations closed yesterday (Thursday 8 April).

Electors can vote for a first and second preference candidate.

Brighton and Hove City Council is conducting this year’s PCC election in Sussex.

The council said: “From Thursday 15 April, you will be able to find out information on the candidates including their aims and proposals by visiting the Choose My PCC website.”

Anyone wanting to vote will need to have registered by Monday 19 April. The council said: “If you’re not already registered, or you’ve recently moved, go to gov.uk/registertovote.

”Think about the best voting option for you. Polling stations will be safe places to vote in May but there are other ways to vote.

“If you’d rather not go to a polling station, or you won’t be able to get to one on the day, you can apply for a postal or proxy vote.

“If you want to vote by post, apply early so your postal vote can be sent to you more quickly. You must apply for a postal vote by Tuesday 20 April at the latest.

“You can also ask someone you trust to vote on your behalf. This is known as a proxy vote. You should apply for a proxy vote by Tuesday 27 April.”

The council said: “The candidates for the Sussex police and crime commissioner election on Thursday 6 May 2021 have been confirmed. The candidates are:

Jamie Frank Bennett (Liberal Democrats) Kahina Suzanna Bouhassane (Green Party) Katy Elizabeth Bourne (Conservative) Paul Adrian Richards (Labour and Co-operative Party)

