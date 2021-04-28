brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Simply Red announce two rescheduled Brighton Centre concerts

Posted On 28 Apr 2021
Mick Hucknall of Simply Red

Simply Red have rescheduled their highly anticipated UK and Ireland tour, which includes two must-see shows at the Brighton Centre for February 2022. The tour, originally planned for 2020, comes after the band’s acclaimed 2019 album ‘Blue Eyed Soul’. The wonderful Mica Paris is special guest on all dates.

Simply Red are hailed as one of the most successful live acts ever to come out of the UK, and for the new tour they will be firing on all cylinders delivering their all-time classic hits from a stellar career, such as Stars, Holding Back The Years’, Fairground andMoney’s Too Tight To Mention’, as well as some raw and soulful new grooves.

Mick Hucknall can’t wait to get back onstage. “I’ve spent most of my life going out and singing for people, so it feels strange not to have that.” he said. “I miss being able to express myself. It’s going to be wonderfully inspiring when people can go and see bands again. I can’t wait.”

Simply Red play the following UK and Irish dates. Tickets on sale now from HERE and the tickets for the Brighton Centre concerts can also be purchased directly from the venue HERE.

Hotel and exclusive VIP package options available, including limited edition Simply Red merchandise.

Simply Red

February 2022:
Wed 2nd DUBLIN, 3Arena
Fri 4th HULL, Bonus Arena
Sat 5th HULL, Bonus Arena
Sun 6th MANCHESTER, AO Arena
Tue 8th NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Newcastle Utilita Arena
Wed 9th LEEDS, first direct Arena
Fri 11th GLASGOW, SSE Hydro
Sat 12th LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena
Sun 13th BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena
Tue 15th BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth International Centre
Wed 16th BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth International Centre
Thu 17th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Sat 19th LONDON, O2 Arena
Sun 20th LONDON, O2 Arena
Tue 22nd BRIGHTON, Centre
Wed 23rd BRIGHTON, Centre
Thu 24th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Mick Hucknall has been Simply Red’s songwriter and bandleader since the very beginning in 1985, aided by long-serving saxophonist Ian Kirkham since 1986. The current line-up has remained consistent since 2003, and the new tour will play to the core strengths of this fantastic band. “I want them to enjoy playing, for crowds to get up and move around, and everybody to put their heart into it. It’s all about capturing the groove”, says Hucknall.

‘Blue Eyed Soul’ was recorded live with few overdubs at British Grove Studios in London. All ten tracks, including the sensational new singleThinking Of You’, were written by Mick Hucknall and produced by long-time collaborator Andy Wright. Musical reference points draw on classic funk and soul: Wilson Pickett, Dyke and the Blazers, James Brown, and the roaring horns of Tower of Power. “I’m looking forward to playing it live because it’s real,” says Hucknall of the upcoming record, “I want to have a good time”.

‘Blue Eyed Soul’ is available to order now from HERE and further information on Simply Red can be found HERE.

Tour flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

  1. Silas 28 April 2021 at 3.15pm Reply

    Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse….

