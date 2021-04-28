Simply Red announce two rescheduled Brighton Centre concerts

Simply Red have rescheduled their highly anticipated UK and Ireland tour, which includes two must-see shows at the Brighton Centre for February 2022. The tour, originally planned for 2020, comes after the band’s acclaimed 2019 album ‘Blue Eyed Soul’. The wonderful Mica Paris is special guest on all dates.

Simply Red are hailed as one of the most successful live acts ever to come out of the UK, and for the new tour they will be firing on all cylinders delivering their all-time classic hits from a stellar career, such as ‘Stars’, ‘Holding Back The Years’, ‘Fairground’ and ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’, as well as some raw and soulful new grooves.

Mick Hucknall can’t wait to get back onstage. “I’ve spent most of my life going out and singing for people, so it feels strange not to have that.” he said. “I miss being able to express myself. It’s going to be wonderfully inspiring when people can go and see bands again. I can’t wait.”

Simply Red play the following UK and Irish dates.

Hotel and exclusive VIP package options available, including limited edition Simply Red merchandise.

February 2022:

Wed 2nd DUBLIN, 3Arena

Fri 4th HULL, Bonus Arena

Sat 5th HULL, Bonus Arena

Sun 6th MANCHESTER, AO Arena

Tue 8th NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Newcastle Utilita Arena

Wed 9th LEEDS, first direct Arena

Fri 11th GLASGOW, SSE Hydro

Sat 12th LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena

Sun 13th BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena

Tue 15th BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth International Centre

Wed 16th BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth International Centre

Thu 17th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sat 19th LONDON, O2 Arena

Sun 20th LONDON, O2 Arena

Tue 22nd BRIGHTON, Centre

Wed 23rd BRIGHTON, Centre

Thu 24th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Mick Hucknall has been Simply Red’s songwriter and bandleader since the very beginning in 1985, aided by long-serving saxophonist Ian Kirkham since 1986. The current line-up has remained consistent since 2003, and the new tour will play to the core strengths of this fantastic band. “I want them to enjoy playing, for crowds to get up and move around, and everybody to put their heart into it. It’s all about capturing the groove”, says Hucknall.

‘Blue Eyed Soul’ was recorded live with few overdubs at British Grove Studios in London. All ten tracks, including the sensational new single ‘Thinking Of You’, were written by Mick Hucknall and produced by long-time collaborator Andy Wright. Musical reference points draw on classic funk and soul: Wilson Pickett, Dyke and the Blazers, James Brown, and the roaring horns of Tower of Power. “I’m looking forward to playing it live because it’s real,” says Hucknall of the upcoming record, “I want to have a good time”.

