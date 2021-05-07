Counting under way for council by-elections in Brighton

Counting is under way after two by-elections for seats on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The ballot papers have been verified and returning officer Geoff Raw said that the turnout in Hollingdean and Stanmer was 31.94 per cent – or 3,756. The electorate was 11,758.

In Patcham the turnout was 43.84 per cent of an electorate of 11,106 – or 4,870 voters.

The vacancies arose when two councillors stepped down for family reasons earlier this year.

They were Labour councillor Tracey Hill, who Hollingdean and Stanmer, and Conservative councillor Lee Wares who represented Patcham.

At the 2019 local elections, when Labour won two seats in Hollingdean and Stanmer and the Greens won the third seat in the ward, the turnout was 34.91 per cent or 3,830.

And in Patcham two years ago, when the Tories won all three seats, the turnout was 46.21 per cent or 5,147.

Turnout in both wards topped 50 per cent at the local elections in May 2015 which were held on the same day as the general election.