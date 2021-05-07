Love Supreme Festival postponed to 2022

The 3-day Love Supreme Jazz Festival that was set to take place from Friday 2nd to Sunday 4th July 2021 within the grounds of the stunning Glynde Place (located two miles east of Lewes and just 7 miles from Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium), has now been cancelled until next year.

The official statement from the event organisers reads thus:

“LOVE SUPREME POSTPONED TO 2022

Over the past few months we have been exploring all avenues to make Love Supreme happen this summer. We are devastated that we will not be able to go ahead in 2021.

We pride ourselves on bringing you a world class line up year after year, uniting incredible artists from around the globe in the beautiful surroundings of Glynde Place. However, due to international travel restrictions and ongoing factors surrounding COVID-19, it will still not be possible this summer. We simply would not be able to deliver a Love Supreme that lives up to our own and your expectations.

Love Supreme will now take place from 1st to 3rd July 2022.

We are working on rolling over our line up to next year and, as well as adding new names, will be sharing artist announcements and plans with you as we look forward to a bigger and better return in 2022.

Tickets for 2021 will automatically transfer to the new dates and you will be contacted directly by your ticket agent with more details, including our refund process, in the next 24 hours.

We are so grateful to everyone who has kept their tickets with us over the past year. You are the heart and soul of Love Supreme and we can’t wait to see you in Glynde in 2022.

Take care and stay safe.

Team Love Supreme”

Further details can be found on the official website: lovesupremefestival.com