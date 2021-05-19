Strong winds set to hit Brighton and Hove from tomorrow night

A weather warning has been issued for high winds on Thursday night and throughout Friday.

The Met Office issued the warning at 9.35am today, covering all of the south coast and parts of Wales.

It starts at 6pm tomorrow, and runs until 9pm on Friday.

The warning says: “An unusually deep area of low pressure for the time of year will move slowly eastwards across a central swathe of the UK during Thursday night and Friday.

“In addition to some heavy rain, this low will bring with it a spell of relatively high winds. The windiest conditions will start to affect south Wales and southwest England Thursday late afternoon and evening before spreading across southern England Thursday night and early Friday.

“Inland, gusts up to 45 to 50 mph are expected at times whilst over coasts and hills gusts will reach as much as 55 to 60 mph. These high winds then slowly ease from the west later on Friday.”