Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ben White named in provisional England Euro 2020 Squad

Albion’s Ben White has been named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33 man England squad for Euro 2020

If selected White will become the first Seagulls player to represent England at senior level since Lewis Dunk in November 2018 – White would become the first Albion player since Steve Foster in 1982 to represent England at a major tournament and the first ever in a European Championship.

