Aoife Nessa Frances announces Brighton concert

New Irish auteur Aoife Nessa Frances (pronounced Ee-­‐fa) has announced that she will be performing live in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin on Saturday 28th August 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday 10th July at 10am from HERE, HERE and from Resident music.

Released today (8th July 2021) is ‘Watching The Willows Burn’ which is the outcome of Jack Name and Aoife Nessa Frances’ first collaborative encounter, and a study in secret song and ancient ritual. Introduced by a mutual acquaintance on a hunch that an undiscovered sonic kinship might exist between the musicians, Jack and Aoife fell hard and fast for each other’s respective 2020 albums, Jack’s ‘Magic Touch’ (out on Mexican Summer) and Aoife’s ‘Land of No Junction’ (out via Ba Da Bing/Basin Rock).

Aoife’s debut album (‘Land of No Junction’) is shot through with a sense of mystery -­‐ an ambiguity and disorientation that illuminates songs with smokey luminescence.

The songs traverse and inhabit this indeterminate landscape: the beginnings of love, moments of loss, discovery, fragility and strength, all intermingle and interact. On the eponymously titled final song Frances sings “Take me to the land of no junction/Before it fades away/Where the roads can never cross/But go their own way.” It is this search that lies at the heart of the album, recalling journeys towards an ever-­‐shifting centre -­‐ a centre that cannot hold -­‐ where maps are constantly being rewritten.

Check out Aoife’s music on her Bandcamp page aoifenessafrances.bandcamp.com

For more information on Aoife, visit her ‘linktree’ HERE.