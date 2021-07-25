Umpires call off Sussex v Durham after washout at Hove

The Sussex Sharks and Durham had their Royal London Group A match called off without a ball being bowled today (Sunday 25 July).

There was overnight rain at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

And more rain in the late morning and early afternoon gave umpires Mark Newell and Bill Taylor little option but to abandon the game.

It was a frustrating outcome for both sides.

Sussex were looking to get off the mark after coming close to causing an upset by beating Lancashire in their opening fixture.

Durham, meanwhile, were the form side after posting a record List A score for the county against Kent in their first game.

But the umpires made their last pitch inspection at 2.45pm and decided to call off the game a short time afterwards.

Sussex are due to take on Hampshire in the Royal London Cup at the Ageas Bowl on Tuesday (27 July), starting at 11am.