The Daniel Wakeford Experience to play The Prince Albert

Posted On 28 Jul 2021 at 2:11 pm
Daniel Wakeford

The Daniel Wakeford Experience will be playing two concerts in Brighton on Saturday 7th August at The Prince Albert which is located at 48 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ED. The first is an afternoon performance that will take place from 2pm to 5pm and the second concert will happen during the evening from 8pm to 11pm.

Daniel is a local lad and obviously loves it here. His 2018 single ‘It’s A Wonderful City’ reflects this. The accompanying video was filmed all over Brighton. How many different locations can you spot? Watch it HERE.

Daniel Wakeford

Daniel, who describes himself as a singer songwriter with autism, is an inspirational performer and is forging a new path through the music scene in the UK and portrays a much-needed positive image of learning-disabled people in the media. Bringing his music and personality to an audience eager to hear his songs through two self-released albums and at live performances, Daniel’s story really is unique.

Daniel first started creating music in 2009 when he met musician and facilitator, Tom Cook. Tom introduced Daniel to music projects run by learning disabled arts organisation, Carousel, and supported Daniel to start writing his own music. Thus started a song writing partnership between Daniel and Tom that has spanned a decade and produced in excess of 60 songs.

Armed with a set of his original songs on backing track, Daniel honed his performance playing at various events in Brighton and London, and in 2014 was a finalist in the European Song Competition. He performed his track ‘The Black Of Lonely’ with a 21-piece orchestra in Stockholm City Hall.

Performing live at the Green Door Store

In 2016, Richard Phoenix from Constant Flux approached Daniel with plans to fund and organise a UK tour. To coincide with the tour, Daniel released ‘The Songs Of Gigs’ in June 2016. The ten track album was produced by Tom Cook and released through Carousel. ‘The Songs Of Gigs’ tour also prompted the starting of a new band, The Daniel Wakeford Experience, to back Daniel at his live shows. A key success of the band is that it features professional musicians who also have experience of supporting learning disabled artists; Lizzy Carey (viola, keys, guitar and backing vocals), Sam Dook (electric guitar and backing vocals), Steve Tovell (drums and backing vocals) and Katie Windsor (bass guitar, backing vocals and manager).

His popularity in mainstream culture is partly due to his show-stealing appearances on Channel 4’s hit TV programme ‘The Undateables’. He has featured on the show more than any other person they have filmed to date, and when they revisited Daniel for the fourth time, going on tour and performing his track ‘Playboy Girls’, there was an immediate and overwhelming response to his music.

The Prince Albert will host the two concerts (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Daniel’s second full length release, ‘That’s How I See It’ was released independently by Daniel and his label Common Raven Records in September 2018. An album launch in his hometown of Brighton at the iconic BA i360 was live streamed to over 15,000 viewers.

The album sold out gigs for the Academy Events/MJR Group/Friends 19 date UK tour in Autumn 2018 and Daniel made national TV appearances to promote his music on ‘Good Morning Britain’.

Post covid lockdown and The Daniel Wakeford Experience are back! Purchase your tickets for The Prince Albert concerts from Resident music, 28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL Tel: 01273 606312 or if there are any left from HERE.

Find out more by visiting danielwakeford.com

Flyer

Categories

