Brighton stalker made firebomb threats

A Brighton man who stalked a woman and made threats to firebomb her home has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Jason Harris, 48, of Hadlow Close, Brighton, turned up uninvited at the victim’s home and threatened to hurt and kill her, putting her in genuine fear of violence.

He contacted her by text message and phone, leaving voicemails, sending taxis to her home, asking the Samaritans to call her and making threats to damage her property.

Harris even destroyed garden ornaments at her home, Brighton Crown Court was told, and threatened members of her family.

He also hit a police officer, PC Tahir, as she went about her job.

Judge Shani Barnes, formerly the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, sentenced Harris to 19 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Yesterday (Thursday 29 July), she spared him an immediate prison sentence for stalking and assaulting an emergency worker in April.

And she ordered the charge of causing criminal damage to lie on the file.

Harris was also fined £50 at Crawley Magistrates’ Court in April and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge after he admitted having cannabis.