Brighton and Hove Labour group moves to exclude suspended councillor

The Labour group on Brighton and Hove City Council has written to the council’s chief executive to exclude a councillor from their ranks.

They have told Mr Raw that they do not want Councillor Anne Pissaridou to be included in the Labour group although she is understood to remain a party member.

She was suspended by the party just over a year ago but her suspension is understood to be about to end. This is a matter for the national party rather than the local group.

She was one of three members of the Labour group who were suspended over alleged anti-semitic posts on social media.

As a result, two of them – Kate Knight and Nikkie Brennan – resigned from the party and have since sat as independents.

The two resignations meant that Labour was no longer the largest political group on the council and handed over the running of the council to the Greens.

Councillor Nancy Platts, who was leader of the council and the Labour group at the time, is understood to have led the efforts to deal with accusations of anti-semitism within the group and asked Councillor Pissaridou to resign.

The baton has been picked up by her successor as leader of the Labour group, Councillor John Allcock.

This morning he wrote to Mr Raw to request formally that Councillor Pissaridou be excluded from the group.

The group said that members “feel Councillor Pissaridou must do more to re-educate, rehabilitate, apologise and rebuild trust with the local Jewish community, following the circumstances around her suspension”.

The group added: “The Brighton and Hove Labour Group are clear that there is no room for anti-semitism or any other form of racism in our party, on our council or in our city.

“That’s why we pledged to become an anti-racist council and we remain committed to delivering on that promise.”

An email from Councillor Allcock to the group said: “I have sent a letter this morning to the chief executive of the city council informing him under the provisions of the Local Government (Committees and Political Groups) Regulations 1990 that members who form a majority of the Labour group, no longer wish Councillor Anne Pissaridou to be a member of the Labour group.

“We have agreed to review this exclusion in six months.

“Assuming Anne remains a Labour Party member, the whip will not be withdrawn.”

To read about the reasons for the suspension of Councillor Pissaridou last year, click here.

At the time she said: “I am deeply sorry for my actions and any distress I have caused to the Jewish community.

“This happened several years ago, before I was a councillor, and the posts I shared do not reflect my views.

“I do not seek to excuse my mistake. I deeply regret not properly reading information before sharing such hurtful links.

“I am aware of the complaint that has been made to the Labour Party and will fully co-operate with any investigation.”

The national Labour Party said this morning (Friday 6 August): “Under Nancy Platts’ leadership, Brighton and Hove City Council acted decisively to tackle anti-semitism and promoted education on rooting out anti-semitism within the Labour group of councillors.

“The EHRC’s (Equality and Human Rights Commission’s) report did not cast blame on individuals.

“It pointed to a collective failure of leadership which the Labour party has worked closely with the commission to put right by accepting and implementing its recommendations in full.

“In her time working for the Labour Party, Nancy Platts had no role in processing complaints, including those of anti-semitism.

“There is no place for anti-semitism in the Labour party and the party fully supports the action taken by Nancy to root out anti-semitism and rebuild the trust that the party lost with the Jewish community.

“The party will be standing full square behind Nancy in her efforts on this issue and we will act quickly and decisively to counter malign attempts to tarnish Nancy’s excellent record.”