5 things to crow about as the Seagulls prepare to kick-off their new Premier League season

1) It is of course an unprecedented fifth consecutive season in the top flight. Albion’s previous tenure in the top flight in England lasted four seasons from 1979 to 1983.

2 In fact the Seagulls have now been out of the bottom two tiers for the longest period ever. This the start of their 11th season above League 1.

3) Twenty years ago Albion drew away against Cambridge United in what is now League 1, in their first League match outside the bottom tier (League 2) for over four years. A huge achievement for the club at the time.

4) Albion will be back in the stripes at home. The experimental all blue kit which mirrored what many saw as the ‘relegation’ shirt of 1983 has been replaced after one season although it meant the Seagulls could wear blue at places like Leeds and Tottenham.

5) Finally, Brighton and Hove Albion fans and supporters can again look forward to following their team home and away, with few restrictions. The Amex concourses and 1901 lounges have seemingly had a lick of paint and a refurb. The team are expected by most to finish mid-table or lower and in some quarters much higher. The club is expertly well run and is sure to once again do the twin city proud.