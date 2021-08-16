Medical student pleads guilty to Brighton acid attack

A medical student charged with throwing sulphuric acid over a junior doctor in the doorway of her home in Brighton pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court today (Monday 16 August).

Milad Rouf, 25, admitted assaulting Rym Alaoui, intending to burn, maim, disable or do her grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Harry MacDonald, defending, said that Rouf had undergone a psychiatric assessment but asked for more time before he was sentenced.

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, told Rouf that he would be sentenced on Thursday 7 October.

She adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports to assess the danger posed by Rouf, of Newport Road, Roath, Cardiff.

He faces a prison sentence for the attack on Dr Alaoui at her home in Steine Gardens, Brighton, on Thursday 20 May.

The junior doctor suffered what were described as life-changing injuries to her face and chest in the attack.

She was taken for treatment to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, where she was working.